Attention media: What does this video of a drowned migrant 'encapsulate'?

As Twitchy reported, Texas started deploying buoys — sorry, "torture devices" — along the Rio Grande to discourage illegal immigrants from crossing. The Biden administration sued to have them removed, citing some bogus claim about them being illegal construction that wasn't approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. So, welcome in.

Fox News Bill Melugin, who is apparently the only reporter at the border (with respect to our own Julio Rosas, who's been there too), reports that a middle-aged male was pulled from the Rio Grande Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. A 3-year-old drowned Wednesday, and a 10-year-old drowned last week.

Another body was just pulled from the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass this morning. Middle aged male.

3-year-old boy drowned here yesterday.

10-year-old boy drowned here last week.

Every time we come here, there are multiple drownings, for 2+ years now.

Video courtesy: @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/3PPlemNYuB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

A 3-year-old boy.

We're old enough to remember when a press photographer took a photo of the bodies of a 2-year-old El Salvadoran and her father. This was in 2019, during the Trump administration. The photo was everywhere.

Under the headline “Shocking image emerges of migrant father and child drowned at the US-Mexico border,” CNN aired photos of the bodies, with the warning, “WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO” overlaid over the images of the bodies … in case you’d missed the “graphic content” warning.

Andy Ngo noted that CNN was violating its own policy.

How come editors in msm don’t provide consistent principles on when to publish graphic photos of dead people & children? For example, there’s no holding back on images of dead migrants but they don’t run graphic photos of dead victims of terrorism or murdered Israelis. pic.twitter.com/HO9NpdyLsY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2019

Can we expect Vox to put out a piece on these most recent child drownings as they did during the Trump administration?

Zack Beauchamp, you still out there buddy?

The political left got away with the “kids in cages” narrative and every celebrity changed their profile picture to Jakelin* but are completely silent about the record high number of deaths at the border under this administration—many of them children.



*A 7 year-old girl who… https://t.co/CEPVbX4VLJ — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 21, 2023

Check it out, CNN … more dead children:

⚠️Warning, graphic. Three more illegals found dead in Brooks County, Texas within the span of two weeks. This is what democrat border policy really looks like - Not only killing Americans, but also killing the illegals they’re exploiting. #BidenDidThis #TrumpWasRight



“Law &… pic.twitter.com/RG8VwxqEVi — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 20, 2023

We don't take any pleasure in reporting this. But maybe, just maybe, Biden might come around to discouraging immigrants from crossing the Rio Grande. If only there were some sort of barrier to deter them.

