Attention media: What does this video of a drowned migrant 'encapsulate'?

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 21, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, Texas started deploying buoys — sorry, "torture devices" — along the Rio Grande to discourage illegal immigrants from crossing. The Biden administration sued to have them removed, citing some bogus claim about them being illegal construction that wasn't approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. So, welcome in.

Fox News Bill Melugin, who is apparently the only reporter at the border (with respect to our own Julio Rosas, who's been there too), reports that a middle-aged male was pulled from the Rio Grande Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. A 3-year-old drowned Wednesday, and a 10-year-old drowned last week.

A 3-year-old boy.

We're old enough to remember when a press photographer took a photo of the bodies of a 2-year-old El Salvadoran and her father. This was in 2019, during the Trump administration. The photo was everywhere.

Under the headline “Shocking image emerges of migrant father and child drowned at the US-Mexico border,” CNN aired photos of the bodies, with the warning, “WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO” overlaid over the images of the bodies … in case you’d missed the “graphic content” warning.

Andy Ngo noted that CNN was violating its own policy.

Can we expect Vox to put out a piece on these most recent child drownings as they did during the Trump administration?

Zack Beauchamp, you still out there buddy?

Check it out, CNN … more dead children:

We don't take any pleasure in reporting this. But maybe, just maybe, Biden might come around to discouraging immigrants from crossing the Rio Grande. If only there were some sort of barrier to deter them.

***

Tags: BORDER BORDER PATROL CNN DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JOE BIDEN

