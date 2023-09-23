NBC News: Russell Brand 'attacks' the British government

The "believe all women" (except Tara Reade) movement is back in action now that Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault. We don't know if he's guilty or not, and we might not ever know, seeing as he hasn't been charged with anything so that a jury could decide. YouTube decided that, based on the accusations, it would stop allowing Brand to monetize his videos. Competitor Rumble stood firm, though, even after receiving a scolding from the U.K. Parliament.

NBC News is finally on the story and reports that Brand "attacked" the British government.

Russell Brand attacks the British government and social media platforms for shutting down his ability to make money from his accounts in his first public comments following the publication of multiple sexual abuse allegations against him. https://t.co/bqcxpzNm3W — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 23, 2023

Here's the attack, as reported by Larissa Gao:

NBC News has not spoken to any of the accusers nor independently confirmed any of the allegations against Brand. Aside from thanking his supporters, his second video focused mostly on criticism of the British government, which he said had “asked big tech platforms to censor our online content, and some online platforms have complied with that request. “What you may not know is that this happens in the context of the online safety bill, which is a piece of U.K. legislation that grants sweeping surveillance and censorship powers, and it’s a law that has already been passed,” he added.

The British government did ask big tech platforms to censor him, which is pretty unbelievable, but the U.K. and free speech aren't getting along lately.

To us, it sounds like Brand is criticizing the online safety bill, not "attacking the British government." They make it sound like he's rushing Parliament with a musket.

NBC is an ‘authoritarian apologist’. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@RaymondZino) September 23, 2023

The government and media are always the victims 🙄 — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) September 23, 2023

As part of the problem, maybe sit this one out. — Mustafa Özalçin (@RocknRollCEO) September 23, 2023

I guess you didn't read the letters to X and Rumble. — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) September 23, 2023

You might say that the British government was attacking Brand, or at least his freedom of speech.

The British government is one of most authoritarian regimes in Europe when it comes to free speech. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) September 23, 2023

We've reported twice now on British police arresting people for praying silently across the street from abortion clinics. No signs, no bullhorns, no blocking the doors … praying, silently.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



One guy attacks the entire British government.



Good grief @NBCNews, you’ve really lost the plot on journalism and “speaking truth to power.” — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) September 23, 2023

He has a point. He has been judged before any kind of trial or irrefutable evidence is presented. — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) September 23, 2023

You're leaving out how British MPs were coercing the companies to hurt him personally on completely unfounded accusations. It's disgusting behavior. — LetsBeFriends🐊 🐊 (Proxy wars are bad) (@BadOpinions5) September 23, 2023

If you attack the narrative, the government and media come after you. — The Bow Man (@pablo_bowt) September 23, 2023

He's not "accusing" the British government. He is stating fact that is a matter of public record. Do some journalism, won't you? — FlatIronCmd (@FlatIronCmd) September 23, 2023

Let's review. Parliament actually sent letters to the CEOs of YouTube and Rumble trying to get Brand silenced. Parliament.

Oh no. That poor government. I hope they are ok — Feds Groom Shooters (@FedsGrmShooters) September 23, 2023

Russell Brand DEFENDS HIMSELF FROM the British government and social media platforms...



There, I fixed it for you @NBCNews — Steve (@sshill4) September 23, 2023

You don’t hate the media enough. — Henrietta 🐊 (@FLCommonSense) September 23, 2023

The U.K. government tries to get Brand de-platformed over sexual assault allegations, and Brand is the one who's "attacking"? We guess it's all a matter of perspective, and we know where NBC News stands.

