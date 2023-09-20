Rumble responds to U.K. Parliament's letter to their CEO about Russell Brand and it's a thing of BEAUTY

Rumble, standing firm on their dedication to free speech, found themselves on the receiving end of a right proper scolding from the U.K. Parliament for not barring Russel Brand from their platform. Brand is currently being tried in the court of public opinion by the media for alleged rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. It is important to note, however, that as of this writing, these are accusations. Serious accusations but nothing has been proven in a court of law as of yet.

Advertisement

Read the letter here:

Attached is the letter from the UK Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MdeYrlt06J — Rumble - 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

In a nutshell, Parliament is seeking to not only disrupt Brand's potential ability to monetize his content on Rumble but to prevent him from being able to speak on his own behalf in the public sphere at all, and all before he has his day in court.

Here is Rumble's response, and it's PERFECT.

Rumble's response to the UK Parliament's letter to our CEO @chrispavlovski pic.twitter.com/iSCpHIHoU4 — Rumble - 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

That is how you handle the woke scolds! It is past time to stop bending a knee to the rage mobs. Just let them be angry, that's what makes them happiest. These people wouldn't know what to do if they didn't feel a constant sense of anger and righteous (in their own minds, anyway) indignation.

I just became a Rumble fan. https://t.co/XXkW0bUT7c — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 20, 2023

Shoot, so did we, Mr. Cain!

This is an incredibly bad look for a regime that are about to pass an “online safety bill.”



For your own good.



Guilty until proven innocent.



Every opportunity is a power grab. They will not stop.



Resist. https://t.co/VicFYiNi6w — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) September 20, 2023

THANK YOU! The only way this madness ends is with mass non-compliance. Learn to let them sit there and bask in their anger by themselves. Let their little echo chambers comfort them.

Look for Apple and Google to deplatform Rumble next — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 20, 2023

We wouldn't put it past them.

Thank you, Rumble. You have my support as long as you remain true to your mission.

People really need to wake up NOW. Government censorships are getting out of hand, and if we normalize this now, we say good bye to free speech AND any semblance of democracy, forever. — Val💃 (@ExcusedEarly) September 20, 2023

Now, we know we are not a pure democracy, but they make a good point here. For the same group of people who are constantly screeching to 'SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY', they sure seem to be in a hurry to tear down the very foundations of what makes democracy work.

The CEO himself even weighed in.

The attacks on Rumble are relentless, from all angles, and accelerating



Having the support of the people to defend what's right (constitutional values) is all I need to keep taking the punches and moving forward



I can never thank our supporters enough for getting behind us ❤️ https://t.co/lk7AhL0lsY — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) September 20, 2023

Advertisement

Content creators everywhere stand with you, Chris.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!