YouTube demonetizes Russell Brand following sexual assault allegations

As you know, a joint investigation by two newspapers revealed that Russell Brand "has been accused of rape and sexual assaults by women who have broken their silence on alleged attacks between 2006 and 2013." A few points: Rape and sexual assault are bad; due process is good; and this investigation popped up as Brand became a little more red-pilled in his videos.

We're apparently back to the "believe all women" (except Tara Reade) phase of the #MeToo movement. Though nothing's been proved, and Brand's not been charged with anything, YouTube has decided to demonetize his videos.

JUST IN: YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off its platform in the wake of rape and sexual assault allegations. https://t.co/oUeKcntGQY — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2023





This is insane. YouTube is demonetizing all of Brand’s accounts based on unproven allegations made in the media. He hasn’t even been criminally charged with anything. The precedent being set here is extremely bad. https://t.co/0u0SwCvTWK — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 19, 2023

Understand what YouTube has just done. They have given the Left a blueprint for demonetizing someone. Simply accuse them of sexual assault. Doesn’t matter if it’s proven or not. They’ve opened the floodgates. Intentionally so. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 19, 2023

Of course a version of this blueprint has been around for a long time, but to my knowledge this is the first time YouTube has actually demonetized an account based on media accusations that have nothing to do with YouTube. This is an escalation. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 19, 2023

When allegations are all it takes.

Seems like it conveniently started when he began espousing wrongthink, though. https://t.co/JxhQuclALF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 19, 2023

You’ve gotta think that this is opening them up to a lot of liability, terms of service be damned. Punitive damages based on allegations and speculation seems to be very reasonable in this instance. — BRV (@willrayvalentin) September 19, 2023

One of the many reasons alternatives are so important. YouTube has a monopoly for now but X and other platforms like Rumble continue to grow. — Shawn Scanlon 🇺🇸 (@Shawnscanlon5) September 19, 2023

Hasn’t Joe Biden been accused of sexual assault? — Rich Meene (@RichMeene) September 19, 2023

Kavanaugh playbook — Mike (@michaeljashmore) September 19, 2023

Looks like guilty until you prove your innocence. — Charles Morgan 🇺🇸 (@gr_cmorgan) September 19, 2023

It's kind of strange. YouTube is punishing Brand over sexual assault charges by demonetizing his videos but is still allowing the accused rapist to post? If they were serious they'd nuke his account and pull down all his videos.

All Russell Brand’s accusers went through the media, not the courts. They made a documentary, they didn’t file a police report. Convince me they want Justice, and not money. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 19, 2023





***