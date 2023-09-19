YouTube demonetizes Russell Brand following sexual assault allegations

Churchgoers bless drag queens, pledge to be allies to the drag community
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 19, 2023
Matt Sayles

As you know, a joint investigation by two newspapers revealed that Russell Brand "has been accused of rape and sexual assaults by women who have broken their silence on alleged attacks between 2006 and 2013." A few points: Rape and sexual assault are bad; due process is good; and this investigation popped up as Brand became a little more red-pilled in his videos.

We're apparently back to the "believe all women" (except Tara Reade) phase of the #MeToo movement. Though nothing's been proved, and Brand's not been charged with anything, YouTube has decided to demonetize his videos.


It's kind of strange. YouTube is punishing Brand over sexual assault charges by demonetizing his videos but is still allowing the accused rapist to post? If they were serious they'd nuke his account and pull down all his videos.

***

