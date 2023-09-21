'Newark Airport' trends as people share how much their meals cost

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York Times columnist David Brooks shared a photo of the meal that cost him $78 at Newark Airport, which he thought explained why Americans "think" the economy is terrible.

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/1qeV9qOBL3 — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) September 21, 2023

Yes, because so many Americans have dinner every night at the Newark Airport. Maybe they think the economy is terrible because it is terrible, and they're reminded every time they buy groceries or gasoline.

Brooks got hit with a Community Note arguing that the burger and fries probably cost $17 … we don't know how many drinks he had.

Not only did Brooks get hit with a ratio and a Community Note — but he also inspired "Newark Airport" to trend on X as people shared their own experiences.

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. 😭😭😭



this trend going viral now #Memes #Trend #Newark pic.twitter.com/QDensPIQJ3 — Breaking news 24/7 (@aliifil1) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/vhxihlvfSs — Gosh Andrews (@GoshAndrews) September 21, 2023

this meal just cost me $111 at the Newark Airport. This is why Americans don’t eat their vegetables pic.twitter.com/jKeypjF5RP — Marky Markopolis 🚴☀️ 🧦 (@MarkFromTheDark) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78.99. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/bphe9odud0 — Dr. Samuel Chapman (@SamsDataScience) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the econo… Wait, no—it was weed. pic.twitter.com/mqz5xE60md — Andy “5x Vaxxed & Still Masked” Smith💉💉💉💉💉😷 (@butterwise) September 21, 2023

this meal just cost me 78 dollars at the newark airport. this is why americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/elOqFkiHTe — Terminally Online Leftist 🥂 (@terminallyOL) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/eTB3paBZFj — Muppet History 🎓 (@HistoryMuppet) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. @nytdavidbrooks pic.twitter.com/CqmjUA8VaF — Critter (@asclepiasyriaca) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/Gdi4zV7Xya — Marisa (@POKE_M0M) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/Yf4DLKJiIa — Jesse Dollemore (@Dollemore) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $0 at your mom's house pic.twitter.com/oiMnq6pVqQ — tea ☕️ (@realteaemoji) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. pic.twitter.com/eEfeVVmuKO — The Points Guy (@thepointsguy) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at The Pallazio Men’s Club in Austin. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/80aV7TIRwn — Lord Jeff of Cunningham (@Docziggy) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $48,018. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/PgNAETNump — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Hartsfield-Jackson. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/n67H3sN7ua — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Trump Tower Grill. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/vEy1HvQumq — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $93 at Miami International Airport.



Thanks Joe Biden!! pic.twitter.com/1YTe09ghks — Park Pennington (@HunterSTMG) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at SeaTac Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.



Thanks Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/mxVaD5y3Xx — Wanda Roe (@WandaRoe) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $1,069 in Chicago. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. https://t.co/UCxvyj2nmA pic.twitter.com/zdZww0ywO2 — Not Jim Cramer (@CramerTracker) September 21, 2023

this meal just cost me $78 pic.twitter.com/ihBYjCQ8IA — fembrained_mogul (@FembrainedMogul) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me 1 billion rubles at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. This is why Russians think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/u9n2Pg6AWo — Nikita🪆💕 (@nykyt0sha) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $9,278 at Costco.



This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/zgw6zMIMYr — MineYour.₿iz (@mineyour_biz) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $35. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/fEmga7NiM0 — Steve Hill (@stevehillwriter) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at #NewarkAirport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/Gp82pZU07w — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $18 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think Biden's economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/QiQvqMAfoN — DEEP (@tracker_deep) September 21, 2023





This jello salad just cost me $3.75 at O'hare. Thanks Eisenhower! pic.twitter.com/xdx6Hc7NRK — Etan Nechin (@Etanetan23) September 21, 2023

OK, we've gotta stop. Extra credit to everyone who staged their own photos for this. Brooks probably hasn't noticed the ratio because he's busy typing up his column on why Americans think the economy is so bad.

***

