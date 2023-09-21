'Newark Airport' trends as people share how much their meals cost

Rebekah Jones says 'most people' don't believe Casey DeSantis had cancer
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 21, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York Times columnist David Brooks shared a photo of the meal that cost him $78 at Newark Airport, which he thought explained why Americans "think" the economy is terrible. 

Yes, because so many Americans have dinner every night at the Newark Airport. Maybe they think the economy is terrible because it is terrible, and they're reminded every time they buy groceries or gasoline.

Brooks got hit with a Community Note arguing that the burger and fries probably cost $17 … we don't know how many drinks he had.

Not only did Brooks get hit with a ratio and a Community Note — but he also inspired "Newark Airport" to trend on X as people shared their own experiences.

OK, we've gotta stop. Extra credit to everyone who staged their own photos for this. Brooks probably hasn't noticed the ratio because he's busy typing up his column on why Americans think the economy is so bad.

***

