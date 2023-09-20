Report: FBI lost track of how many paid informants it had at the Capitol

Hey, did you hear that they finally charged Ray Epps with a misdemeanor? This is the poor guy who told the New York Times the past 10 months had been "hell" thanks to right-wing media organizations. He still plans on suing Fox News over Tucker Carlson spreading the conspiracy theory that he was a paid informant for the FBI.

Speaking of paid informants, the New York Post reports that the FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on January 6 that it lost count and had to do an audit.

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol #J6 they lost track of the number, had to do a later audit - and at least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol, says Steven D’Antuono, ex FBI WFO AD https://t.co/MZNudkzgSo — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 19, 2023

This sounds a lot like the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Miranda Devine reports:

The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many “Confidential Human Sources” run by different FBI field offices were present that day, a former assistant director of the bureau has told lawmakers. At least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol, according to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office. D’Antuono has testified behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee that his office was aware before the riot that some of their informants would attend a “Stop the Steal” rally thrown by former President Donald Trump, but he only learned after the fact that informants run by other field offices also were present, along with others who had participated of their own accord.

This also sounds a lot like the "Justice for J6" rally and the group of men who definitely didn't look like a bunch of feds.

Zero surprise there. — James (@Arlin4US) September 19, 2023

I watched Christopher Wray live deny all of it to Congress. — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) September 19, 2023

Don't forget the other agencies it wasn't just the FB1 that had undercovers there!



Why can't we get a total that includes all the various agencies ? How would a number endanger anything other than their narratives?



Thousands were undercover — Cat Ryan (@CatQuestionsAll) September 20, 2023

Cheering on the demonstrators, taking names with pictures to be indicted later. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) September 19, 2023

Glad they had so many informants, but didn't bother to have much in the way of police. 🤔 — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) September 20, 2023

"One paid informant from the Kansas City field office was at the Capitol as the crowd surged inside and allegedly was in communication with his FBI handler, “while they were in the crowd, I think, saying that they were going in,” according to the former bureau brass." — Chill Wind (@1Chillwind) September 20, 2023

Largest entrapment operation, ever. — drdej (@drdej) September 20, 2023

Seems like these FBI details would be exculpatory for any and all J6 defendants. — Joe^Ram (@Joe__Ram) September 20, 2023

The FBI spends an average of $42 million each year in payments to its Confidential Human Sources, according to the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General, which has raised concerns about the vetting process for these paid informants. — Duck (@Muskduck1) September 20, 2023

The government doesn’t “lose” anything. They withhold it. Keep it for themselves. — Joey (@JoeyPerez89) September 20, 2023

This was a conspiracy theory a few months ago — Farfalle (@Farfalle009) September 20, 2023

Let's hope everyone got their paycheck.

