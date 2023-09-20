Report: FBI lost track of how many paid informants it had at the Capitol

Cops arrest New Yorkers blocking a busload of illegal immigrants from unloading
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 20, 2023
Twitter

Hey, did you hear that they finally charged Ray Epps with a misdemeanor? This is the poor guy who told the New York Times the past 10 months had been "hell" thanks to right-wing media organizations. He still plans on suing Fox News over Tucker Carlson spreading the conspiracy theory that he was a paid informant for the FBI.

Advertisement

Speaking of paid informants, the New York Post reports that the FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on January 6 that it lost count and had to do an audit.

This sounds a lot like the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Miranda Devine reports:

The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many “Confidential Human Sources” run by different FBI field offices were present that day, a former assistant director of the bureau has told lawmakers.

At least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol, according to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office.

D’Antuono has testified behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee that his office was aware before the riot that some of their informants would attend a “Stop the Steal” rally thrown by former President Donald Trump, but he only learned after the fact that informants run by other field offices also were present, along with others who had participated of their own accord.

This also sounds a lot like the "Justice for J6" rally and the group of men who definitely didn't look like a bunch of feds.

Advertisement

Let's hope everyone got their paycheck.

***

Tags: FBI NEW YORK POST JANUARY 6

