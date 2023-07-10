RFK Jr. interview pulled from YouTube over vaccine misinformation
Ray Epps plans to sue Fox News for defamation

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 10, 2023
Twitter

This isn't new. Back in March, the New York Times reported that Ray Epps was demanding that Tucker Carlson retract defamatory statements and apologize on-air for accusing him of inciting the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Epps had previously told the Times that life has "just been hell" — certainly not the joyride of spending time in prison awaiting trial for parading in a capitol building.

"60 Minutes" also told Epps' sob story. "He’s obsessed with me,” Ray Epps said, adding that Carlson was trying to destroy his life. Again, no less than Adam Kinzinger interviewed Epps and determined that "Ray" was “just another misled man” who got riled up by Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric.

Carlson is no longer at Fox, but the Times reports that Epps is going through with plans to sue Fox News for defamation.

"Conspiracy theory."

Maybe the conspiracy theory would disappear if someone would just explain how a grandmother who took a selfie inside the Capitol was fined and put on probation, but Epps, who appears on video for two days inciting people to storm the Capitol, has never been charged or spent a day in jail.

"The FBI originally identified him as a 'most wanted' suspect and then inexplicably removes him from their dragnet. Either he's getting away with 'insurrection' or he was being protected by the government. What is the conspiracy? Something is wrong - it is literally the job of the media to speculate on facts that don't make sense."

Exactly. We see tweets all the time about how all of those insurrectionists should have received the Ashley Babbitt treatment. But this guy who was egging everyone on? Leave the poor guy alone. He's just misled.

And admitted to "orchestrating it."

That's exactly it. Liberals are cheering on one of the Capitol insurrectionists in a suit against Fox News but want everyone else hanged for treason. Why?

***

