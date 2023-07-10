Ray Epps plans to sue Fox News for defamation

This isn't new. Back in March, the New York Times reported that Ray Epps was demanding that Tucker Carlson retract defamatory statements and apologize on-air for accusing him of inciting the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Epps had previously told the Times that life has "just been hell" — certainly not the joyride of spending time in prison awaiting trial for parading in a capitol building.

"60 Minutes" also told Epps' sob story. "He’s obsessed with me,” Ray Epps said, adding that Carlson was trying to destroy his life. Again, no less than Adam Kinzinger interviewed Epps and determined that "Ray" was “just another misled man” who got riled up by Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric.

Carlson is no longer at Fox, but the Times reports that Epps is going through with plans to sue Fox News for defamation.

Tucker Carlson repeatedly endorsed a conspiracy theory about an Arizona man inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Now lawyers representing Ray Epps and his wife are proceeding with plans to sue Fox News for defamation. https://t.co/uWqKtq8pAv — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 10, 2023

"Conspiracy theory."

Maybe the conspiracy theory would disappear if someone would just explain how a grandmother who took a selfie inside the Capitol was fined and put on probation, but Epps, who appears on video for two days inciting people to storm the Capitol, has never been charged or spent a day in jail.

As of this very moment, a photo of Ray Epps is still prominently featured on the FBI/Washington Field Office's pinned tweet as a person "who committed violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6." https://t.co/sFUE5JK6vU pic.twitter.com/kwb8u9H1PE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 10, 2023

With the videos out there, this doesn't seem like a smart move. — Stoaty Weasel (@sweasel) July 10, 2023

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”



Weird how this is the only Jan 6 protestor the NYTimes has sympathy for, I wonder why?

pic.twitter.com/vGZ6Y04tfP https://t.co/5bOXFUywjQ — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) July 10, 2023

Has the DOJ ever actually explained why they've arrested everyone and their Mom that was near the Capitol on J6 but not the one guy who was actually filmed telling people to go into the Capitol? https://t.co/zhdTRwkqar — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2023

SUMMARY: So a January 6th protester is caught on multiple videos on January 5th and 6th instructing other protesters to enter the Capitol. He admits trespassing on Capitol grounds and even testifies to Congress that he entered the Capitol. The FBI originally identified him as a… https://t.co/K63fBK5JTN — @amuse (@amuse) July 10, 2023

"The FBI originally identified him as a 'most wanted' suspect and then inexplicably removes him from their dragnet. Either he's getting away with 'insurrection' or he was being protected by the government. What is the conspiracy? Something is wrong - it is literally the job of the media to speculate on facts that don't make sense."

What's happening here is that the system is tying up a loose end from J6.



Find a favorable judge/jury, hang Carlson/Fox with defamation, and boom:



"See! See! Ray Epps wasn't a federal agent! He won a defamation suit!" https://t.co/tqTCmv1RzP — Aaron McIntire (@DeaceProducer) July 10, 2023

Ray Epps was never charged despite damning video evidence of his role. It is not a “conspiracy theory” unless you’re deaf, dumb and blind—or the NYT. https://t.co/d2VNVrALcx — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 10, 2023

Ray Epps was on camera inciting the crowd, but for some "strange" reason, he's cool with the J6 was worse than 9/11 crowd. https://t.co/sCewtlOrMz — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 10, 2023

Exactly. We see tweets all the time about how all of those insurrectionists should have received the Ashley Babbitt treatment. But this guy who was egging everyone on? Leave the poor guy alone. He's just misled.

The NYT normally demands prison for anyone who was within two degrees of separation from the J6 rioters but does puff pieces for this guy who was on video:



- wearing tactical gear

- encouraging people to break the law

- trying to "literally overthrow democracy"



Weird, right? https://t.co/zxHYmzZ1j6 — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) July 10, 2023

And admitted to "orchestrating it."

The possibility for a discovery request for communications between Epps & the government, before January 6th?

Molto bene. https://t.co/Ziwe5wStx5 pic.twitter.com/djMfpTCMa5 — Epstein, Epstein! Read all about it! (@TasteSubjective) July 10, 2023

"Conspiracy theory" can now mean showing people unedited video. https://t.co/fmFzChUjBy — Superballs Larry (@superballslarry) July 10, 2023

Of everything to call a conspiracy theory, this one takes the cake given that Epps is on multiple videos telling people to storm the Capitol and texted people that he orchestrated the riot, but he's the only person that Democrats and outlets like WP and NYT regularly defend. https://t.co/bdvusrr7yb — Foodjinn (@foodjinn) July 10, 2023

This is just soo weird. Why are liberals defending this dude? What am I missing here? https://t.co/0ufl4PAb0d — Follow the 🐇 (@Oculi_apertis) July 10, 2023

That's exactly it. Liberals are cheering on one of the Capitol insurrectionists in a suit against Fox News but want everyone else hanged for treason. Why?

***