Dana Loesch explains why they're allowing the firearm charge against Hunter Biden

As Twitchy reported earlier, Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony gun charges by special counsel David Weiss; two counts of knowingly making a false or fictitious statement when purchasing a gun and one count of knowingly possessing that firearm. The last time Biden was charged (and given a sweetheart plea deal) it was with the gun charges plus tax fraud, to which he pleaded guilty when his plea deal fell apart. So what happened to the tax fraud charges? Dana Loesch says she knows:

They're allowing the firearm charge on Hunter Biden to proceed because it's the only thing that doesn't implicate daddy Joe. Don't expect the same penalty applied to Hunter. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 14, 2023

Stephen L. Miller agrees:

The focus on the gun charges is to get everyone looking away from the tax and FARA violations, fwiw. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2023

Also because the gun charges don't invite the ability to subpoena and question Joe biden. — Mrs. Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 14, 2023

Bingo — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 14, 2023

Absolutely true. It look like they are doing something but it a shell game — libertybelle58 (@helensm95176611) September 14, 2023

"The Big Guy" will pardon him. — Dsykes (@Dsykes308) September 14, 2023

Taking one for the team — Fullcirclenetworks (@fcnetworks) September 14, 2023

As this editor always says, they'd throw Hunter in prison if they thought it would take the heat off of Joe. See, justice!

"Ok, we have to charge him with something just to get the masses off our backs. What's the lamest thing we can think of?" — Jay at AmericanTorah.com (@AmericanTorah) September 14, 2023

Finally a taste of justice for Hunter?



Or just the system throwing a small bone to keep the masses quiet? — John (@johnEiid) September 14, 2023

They’ll happily take a gun charge to plea out the tax and FARA violations. Because the discovery on those would bury the Biden regime for good. — VinylLife (@TrueDodgerCrue) September 14, 2023

Only being charged with things that don't lead back to Joe. — Mother B (@mabennett1982) September 14, 2023

Yep. Poor addicted crackhead illegally buys a gun but didn't know any better. They can give him a slap on the wrist and say the investigation in complete.

***