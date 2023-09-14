Dana Loesch explains why they're allowing the firearm charge against Hunter Biden

Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 14, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier, Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony gun charges by special counsel David Weiss; two counts of knowingly making a false or fictitious statement when purchasing a gun and one count of knowingly possessing that firearm. The last time Biden was charged (and given a sweetheart plea deal) it was with the gun charges plus tax fraud, to which he pleaded guilty when his plea deal fell apart. So what happened to the tax fraud charges? Dana Loesch says she knows:

Advertisement

Stephen L. Miller agrees:

As this editor always says, they'd throw Hunter in prison if they thought it would take the heat off of Joe. See, justice!

Yep. Poor addicted crackhead illegally buys a gun but didn't know any better. They can give him a slap on the wrist and say the investigation in complete.

