A new Biden corruption allegation for Dems & lib media to file under...
Chip Roy Torches Open Borders Activist
Ben Shapiro breaks out puppets and crayons to EDUCATE media on Biden's 'direct...
Her FACE! Chicago Teacher's Union boss FREAKS when CNN owns her for sending...
Nancy Pelosi tells Anderson Cooper she's 'reptilian, cold-blooded' ('self-awareness for th...
'It's not BIZZARE' --> Megyn Kelly makes sure Mediaite understands what real journalism...
Return of the smear merchant: David Brock vows 'the gloves are off, families...
YAAAS! Dan Bongino TORCHES Dan Goldman in 1 FIRE tweet for trying to...
DeSantis says what MOST are thinking --> Hey CBS: Gay is OK, but...
Twitter/X rubs TONS of salt in Gov. Grisham's wound after she complains about...
After noticing Bill Melugin's reporting, Elon Musk wonders if the public knows about...
CBS News gets help figuring out 'if the economy is recovering, why don't...
Nancy Pelosi in 2019 Debunks Nancy Pelosi Today
Oh SHOOT! Duckworth called out for pushing deceptive propaganda about the 1994 assault...

Hunter Biden indicted on felony gun charges

Doug P.  |  1:48 PM on September 14, 2023
Twitchy

Breaking news: The smartest man President Biden knows has been indicted on felony gun charges:

Advertisement

"Reasonable to assume we have not heard the last of the charges":

From ABC News: 

The charges bring renewed legal pressure on the younger Biden after a plea agreement he struck with prosecutors imploded in recent months. 

The younger Biden has been charged with one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance. 

Hunter Biden would have gotten away with this fully but for one attentive judge in Delaware:

Recommended

Her FACE! Chicago Teacher's Union boss FREAKS when CNN owns her for sending son to private school (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We'll now await the "gun safety" crowd on the Left to applaud the Hunter Biden indictment, and we'll probably wait forever. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Her FACE! Chicago Teacher's Union boss FREAKS when CNN owns her for sending son to private school (watch)
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro breaks out puppets and crayons to EDUCATE media on Biden's 'direct evidence' in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
A new Biden corruption allegation for Dems & lib media to file under 'no evidence' just dropped
Doug P.
YAAAS! Dan Bongino TORCHES Dan Goldman in 1 FIRE tweet for trying to spin GOP evidence against Bidens
Sam J.
'It's not BIZZARE' --> Megyn Kelly makes sure Mediaite understands what real journalism looks like
Chad Felix Greene
Return of the smear merchant: David Brock vows 'the gloves are off, families are on'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Her FACE! Chicago Teacher's Union boss FREAKS when CNN owns her for sending son to private school (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement