Hunter Biden indicted on felony gun charges

Breaking news: The smartest man President Biden knows has been indicted on felony gun charges:

BREAKING: Pres. Biden's son Hunter Biden has been indicted by special counsel David Weiss on felony gun charges. https://t.co/hj5dTPDPI0 — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2023

Advertisement

BREAKING: Hunter Biden indicted on felony gun charge in Delaware @DailyCaller https://t.co/bNIEKo3spL pic.twitter.com/U4tCv00rz8 — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) September 14, 2023

"Reasonable to assume we have not heard the last of the charges":

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has been indicted on two counts of knowingly making a false or fictious statement when purchasing a gun and one count of knowingly possessing that firearm.



"I think it's reasonable to presume we have not heard the last of charges," NBC reports. pic.twitter.com/GandC6CYse — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

From ABC News:

The charges bring renewed legal pressure on the younger Biden after a plea agreement he struck with prosecutors imploded in recent months. The younger Biden has been charged with one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.

Hunter Biden would have gotten away with this fully but for one attentive judge in Delaware:

With indictment looming Hunter Biden probe worth revisiting court transcript July 26 failed plea hearing.

Judge Noreika: I have had one or two cases involving a person struggling with addiction who bought a gun, we usually see a felony charge for false statement. The Defendant… pic.twitter.com/FAwreknKSM — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 14, 2023

We'll now await the "gun safety" crowd on the Left to applaud the Hunter Biden indictment, and we'll probably wait forever.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!