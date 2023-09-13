TIME: 'Impeachment experts' say Biden inquiry may be the weakest in US history

Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the...
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House sent out a list of talking points to "media leaders" this morning on how to report on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. "We hope this document helps provide you with factual information useful in your reporting on their unprecedented, unfounded claims underlying an impeachment inquiry without any evidence of wrongdoing," the memo concludes.

At the same time, the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent out their own list of 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence-peddling schemes.

We're getting tired of listing all of the evidence against Biden. The administration is obviously feeling the heat if it's briefing reporters on what to say.

TIME apparently got the White House memo and whipped up a story with the help of two "impeachment experts" who say this is the weakest impeachment inquiry ever.

Mini Racker was given the task of finding people who would tell her what she wanted to hear:

Frank Bowman, professor emeritus at the University of Missouri school of law and author of the book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump, said that McCarthy’s decision did not appear to be based on the evidence House Republicans have gathered thus far.

“Biden's Republican pursuers have got exactly zero, zip, bupkis, on any matter that might be impeachable,” says Bowman.

"What they're doing here is absolutely shocking," added Bowman.

The Biden administration should be glad the Republicans are embarrassing themselves. Robert L. Peters is the guy they should be investigating.

***

