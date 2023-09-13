TIME: 'Impeachment experts' say Biden inquiry may be the weakest in US history

As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House sent out a list of talking points to "media leaders" this morning on how to report on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. "We hope this document helps provide you with factual information useful in your reporting on their unprecedented, unfounded claims underlying an impeachment inquiry without any evidence of wrongdoing," the memo concludes.

At the same time, the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent out their own list of 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence-peddling schemes.

We're getting tired of listing all of the evidence against Biden. The administration is obviously feeling the heat if it's briefing reporters on what to say.

TIME apparently got the White House memo and whipped up a story with the help of two "impeachment experts" who say this is the weakest impeachment inquiry ever.

"Biden's Republican pursuers have got exactly zero, zip, bupkis, on any matter that might be impeachable."



Impeachment experts say Biden inquiry may be the weakest in U.S. history https://t.co/Q1czAfbd0H — TIME (@TIME) September 13, 2023

Mini Racker was given the task of finding people who would tell her what she wanted to hear:

Frank Bowman, professor emeritus at the University of Missouri school of law and author of the book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump, said that McCarthy’s decision did not appear to be based on the evidence House Republicans have gathered thus far. “Biden's Republican pursuers have got exactly zero, zip, bupkis, on any matter that might be impeachable,” says Bowman.

"What they're doing here is absolutely shocking," added Bowman.

You lost me at impeachment experts. Nice try though. Thanks for playin. I'm just sayin... — Steve (@sjvsworldtour) September 13, 2023

“Impeachment experts”!!! Wowie, I am going to now think it totally makes sense that multiple international companies would pay a known crack addict millions to sit on the board of a company where he has no expertise



Thanks TIME! — McHeartAttack (@Vico_battista) September 13, 2023

Now, this article according to experts is the weakest gaslighting in history ever. Lol — Lange Pantoja (@cyber_grouch) September 13, 2023

“Impeachment experts.” — L Myre 🇺🇸 (@l_myre2) September 13, 2023

They have evidence he received payments from foreign dignitaries. They have evidence he engaged in phone conversations in these deals with his son. How is this not impeachable? — TeeJack (@tylerjacobs0n) September 13, 2023

How weak can it be if the leftist media is already circling the wagons? — Sal Moanella (@SalMoanella1) September 13, 2023

Media lapdogs are quickly circling the wagons to smear the mountain of evidence into nothing at all and a waste of time. — ElectricAaron (@ElectricAaron1) September 13, 2023

A whole mountain of transactions show the Biden family enriched themselves illegally from foreign companies while he was VP. That’s not impeachable? — The Inquisitive Investigator (@itheinquisitive) September 13, 2023

I have never seen more evidence spilling in to the streets about a corrupt politician in my lifetime. The Big Guy is going down and there nothing that Time Magazine can do about that. Brace for impact liberals. — H. Smith (@HSmith24993512) September 13, 2023

The Biden administration should be glad the Republicans are embarrassing themselves. Robert L. Peters is the guy they should be investigating.

