TIME: 'Impeachment experts' say Biden inquiry may be the weakest in US history
Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow...
WIN! NM fed judge to issue temporary restraining order against Grisham's unconstitutional...
WaPo: Despite being awesome, Joe Biden shouldn't run again in 2024
CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked...
Karine Jean-Pierre says it's 'a fact' that there's no evidence against President Biden
Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd...
AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'
Can we learn something from the Left?
Mitt Romney announces he's NOT running for reelection in 2024 (and there was...
Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segreg...
John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal...
Sean Penn's hot take on the Hollywood strike is a DOOZY
Ian Millhiser is very disappointed in you Republicans because you won't STOP attacking...

Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the time

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 13, 2023
RNC Research

Finally, a reporter asks what's the deal with President Joe Biden lying all the time — and he actually used the word "lie." Does Biden even know he's lying, or is his mind so far gone that he truly believes the stuff that's coming out of his mouth? He keeps repeating stories that have been easily debunked: he almost lost his wife and Covette in a house fire, his son died in Iraq … the list is endless. Speaking from Alaska on September 11, Biden claimed that he was at Ground Zero the following day when he was actually in the Senate.

Advertisement

It fell on John Kirby to field that one.

Reporter: "The president lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 attacks."

Kirby: "He spoke about a visit to Ground Zero which he did participate in a week or so after."

Reporter: "He has had a string of saying that things happened that are easily debunked. Why does he keep doing that?"

Kirby: "The president was grateful to spend that time with those troops."

Why does he keep doing that? Just answer the question: Is he a pathological liar or lost to dementia?

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is
Brett T.
Advertisement

There were accusations that he even plagiarized the "gates of hell" line from Hillary Clinton.

MSNBC will hire him, no problem.

Advertisement

And this is the day that CNN devoted three fact-checkers to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's allegations against Biden, noting that what he said was true, but …

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN JOHN KIRBY LIE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is
Brett T.
Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd we are dead
Aaron Walker
CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked by what happened next
Doug P.
WIN! NM fed judge to issue temporary restraining order against Grisham's unconstitutional gun carry ban
Laura W.
TIME: 'Impeachment experts' say Biden inquiry may be the weakest in US history
Brett T.
WaPo: Despite being awesome, Joe Biden shouldn't run again in 2024
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is Brett T.
Advertisement