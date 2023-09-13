Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the time

Finally, a reporter asks what's the deal with President Joe Biden lying all the time — and he actually used the word "lie." Does Biden even know he's lying, or is his mind so far gone that he truly believes the stuff that's coming out of his mouth? He keeps repeating stories that have been easily debunked: he almost lost his wife and Covette in a house fire, his son died in Iraq … the list is endless. Speaking from Alaska on September 11, Biden claimed that he was at Ground Zero the following day when he was actually in the Senate.

It fell on John Kirby to field that one.

Reporter: "The president lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 attacks."



Kirby: "He spoke about a visit to Ground Zero which he did participate in a week or so after."



Reporter: "He has had a string of saying that things happened that are easily debunked. Why… pic.twitter.com/2NVObirMfn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2023

Why does he keep doing that? Just answer the question: Is he a pathological liar or lost to dementia?

Kirby always looks down when he is lying. It is a bad habit of his. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 13, 2023

No shame — Trust No One! (@Ranchwater12) September 13, 2023

He's a liar. Simple. Liar. — Brian Uhall (@BrianU50996693) September 13, 2023

I don't know what's worse: the president lying about being at Ground Zero or the fact that his press secretary is so bad at lying for him. — Cali 💜 (@CalistaCaliSue) September 13, 2023

There were accusations that he even plagiarized the "gates of hell" line from Hillary Clinton.

What does spending time with the troops have a damn thing to do with Biden’s serial lying? This regime is a joke. — Cassie Nguyen (@azn_chic) September 13, 2023

Baghdad Bob approves of this message. — Kai Hypko (@KaiHypko) September 13, 2023

He didn’t even try to answer the question. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) September 13, 2023

They are the most dishonest people ever. I just can't take it any longer. — LifeLibertyJustice (@Scott12thmanfan) September 13, 2023

Is Kirby gonna get out with even a shred of dignity intact? — Lloyd. M. Wood (@LloydMWood71) September 13, 2023

MSNBC will hire him, no problem.

That’s bull and Kirby is straight up lying. Biden said very specifically he was there the next day and we all know he wasn’t. How do they sleep at night? — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) September 13, 2023

And this is the day that CNN devoted three fact-checkers to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's allegations against Biden, noting that what he said was true, but …

