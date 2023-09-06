NBC News has noticed those people flying Nazi flags outside of Disney

Discuss: Those who betrayed Trump for DeSantis 'are not welcome BACK!'
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 05, 2023

We checked back in our archives thinking NBC News had already run this story, but the previous piece appeared in USA TODAY. As we said then, USA TODAY managed to "obtain" video from a person stopped at a red light, but they didn't have any reporters stationed nearby who could interview any of these protesters to see what they wanted … and ask Gov. Ron DeSantis why he hasn't done anything about it.

Julianne McShane asked the ADL to help her make sense of it all:

Groups of neo-Nazis and white supremacists spread antisemitic, white supremacist and anti-LGBTQ messages outside Disney World and in the nearby Orlando, Florida, area Saturday in the latest examples of rising antisemitism in the U.S., officials said.

About 15 people wearing clothing and bearing flags emblazoned with Nazi insignia demonstrated outside the entrance to the Disney Springs shopping center, said the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which said deputies were dispatched around 10:40 a.m.

The extremists dispersed after about two hours, and no one was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

"Officials said."

Just a couple of days ago we reported on a group of Nazis in Florida who say they support Joe Biden and his Ukraine policy.

Last time we saw this story the Nazis were flying DeSantis 2024 flags. We guess they've moved on to Biden.

***

