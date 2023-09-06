NBC News has noticed those people flying Nazi flags outside of Disney

We checked back in our archives thinking NBC News had already run this story, but the previous piece appeared in USA TODAY. As we said then, USA TODAY managed to "obtain" video from a person stopped at a red light, but they didn't have any reporters stationed nearby who could interview any of these protesters to see what they wanted … and ask Gov. Ron DeSantis why he hasn't done anything about it.

A group of about 15 people wearing clothing and bearing flags emblazoned with Nazi insignia demonstrated outside the entrance to the Disney Springs shopping center, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/BOGUJutrec — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 5, 2023

Julianne McShane asked the ADL to help her make sense of it all:

Groups of neo-Nazis and white supremacists spread antisemitic, white supremacist and anti-LGBTQ messages outside Disney World and in the nearby Orlando, Florida, area Saturday in the latest examples of rising antisemitism in the U.S., officials said. About 15 people wearing clothing and bearing flags emblazoned with Nazi insignia demonstrated outside the entrance to the Disney Springs shopping center, said the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which said deputies were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. … The extremists dispersed after about two hours, and no one was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

"Officials said."

NBC employees. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 5, 2023

More FBI. 😂😂😂 — Kent (@kent4jmj) September 5, 2023

I had 15 people over for dinner, would you like to interview me? — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) September 5, 2023

Divide 15 by 240,000,000 adults and let me know how we're looking. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) September 5, 2023

Great job at giving more reach to something coming from 15 people 🤦🏻‍♂️ — LongYield (@LongYield) September 5, 2023

Just a couple of days ago we reported on a group of Nazis in Florida who say they support Joe Biden and his Ukraine policy.

Nazis that support Biden.



Tell the whole story, NBC. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) September 5, 2023

I am disgusted and condemn these Biden supporters. — Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) September 5, 2023

Biden supporters are unbelievable!!!! They will do anything for attention. — James Smith (@TheRealJRS87) September 5, 2023

And here you guys are, promoting this group and giving them visibility. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) September 5, 2023

Last time we saw this story the Nazis were flying DeSantis 2024 flags. We guess they've moved on to Biden.

