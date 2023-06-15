USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World

By now you've heard of the Patriot Front. The Patriot Front is a bunch of people wearing masks, blue shirts, and khakis who pile out of a U-Haul truck, march around silently carrying American flags, and then climb back into the truck and disappear. Unless we missed it, no journalist has been able to interview a member of the Patriot Front or identify the leader of the group. You'd think an intrepid reporter could trace the U-Haul truck to the person who rented it. What does the Patriot Front even want?

The same seems to go for the 15 or so Nazis who gathered in front of the entrance to Disney World in Florida and waved Nazi flags and DeSantis flags. USA TODAY managed to "obtain" video from a person stopped at a red light, but they didn't have any reporters stationed nearby who could interview any of these protesters to see what they wanted. USA TODAY managed to score an interview with Roy Disney's granddaughter, who not surprisingly was appalled.

So we have camera-phone footage from a moving car. That's some journalisming.

Protesters outside Disney World waved Nazi flags and DeSantis flags to drivers passing by. pic.twitter.com/qg0cn7COCU — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 12, 2023

PoliMath notes that USA TODAY managed to get a quote from a woman who took a picture while stopped at a red light.

Grace Hauck reports:

Lisa Gause, 60, told USA TODAY she and her son were stopped at a red light when she saw the small group and took a photo of the scene, which shows a "DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida" flag planted in the ground. "Good lord, what is this world coming to? What is Florida — what is America coming to?" said Gause, a sixth-generation Floridian. "We don't want this going on."

Wow.

When the protest is real, the media will report the names of the protestors or ask readers to identify them



When the protest is fake, they will nothttps://t.co/8O2XUOo2WT — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 15, 2023

The only named people in that piece are the 6th generation Floridians who miraculously appeared on the scene with the exact form of outrage that the press wished to report — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 15, 2023

We talked to Lisa Gause, the only living descendant of the original settlers of Florida. She just so happened to be here exactly at the same time we were and she blames Gov DeSantis for the Nazis we forgot to identify.



Life is full of these little serendipities. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 15, 2023

This sounds as real as those clowns with the tiki torches posing next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus.

I knew these were Disney employees the minute I saw the first picture. — Girl👧 On 🔥Fire (@GirlOnFire3030) June 15, 2023

If this was real, there would be hordes of antifa trying to rip up those flags... instead, they seem brand new and pristine, with no opposition in sight. The fakest joke I've ever seen, and speaks to the low IQ of the left that buy into this charade. — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) June 15, 2023

Punching Nazis is the mission statement of Antifa. Where are they?

Exactly.



Joe Schmoe gets tracked down on social media and his employer gets pressured to fire him.

Freddy Feeb marches back to the staging are with the rented vans and goes back to file his report unmolested. — Clyde Magilla, the Dancing Gorilla (@ThatRayShow) June 15, 2023

CNN tracks down old ladies in their driveways for posting a pro-Trump meme on Facebook.

Media found the guy who made a gif of Trump as a wrestler and ruined his life. — brian t muldoon (@brian_t_muldoon) June 15, 2023

100%



Remember: CNN tracked down the guy who made a Trump Wrestling meme, blackmailed him to get him to apologize, then doxxed him anyway



They ruined Nick Sandmann's life for smiling in a hat



But the media somehow can't ID these nazis? — AllsWellThatOrwells (@AOrwells) June 15, 2023





While it is hard to tell with certainty based on that video, at least it seems they tried a little harder this time and got the creases out of their flags first. pic.twitter.com/B1NaQdHUe5 — Chiltepin (@LilChiltepin) June 15, 2023

So fake and ridiculous. I'm only a 4th generational Floridian so I suppose my opinion isn't as valid.



(I'm going have to do some more genealogy research to see if I can up my creds with a great-great or great-great-great grandparent!). — INC (@UpstreamPolitic) June 15, 2023

Should cross reference their appearance with the fake ones that showed up at the TPUSA conference in Florida last year — Lamplight (@SteelByLight) June 15, 2023

That's right … Whoopi Goldberg had to "clarify" on air her claim that there were Nazis at the Turning Point USA conference.

CNN's Jake Tapper had self-proclaimed white nationalist Richard Spencer on as a guest to talk about Nazis … why not bring him back on as an expert source and see what he thinks of Ron DeSantis while you're at it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



