Elon Musk says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'
PBS NewsHour says 'anti-trans laws' jeopardize indigenous people's religious expression
California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)
Drag queens tell NBC News all they want is 'basic respect' for their...
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a...
KJP Thinks It's 'Dangerous' to Protect Women's Sports
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
YES! The 'pendulum' is starting to swing BACK in a big way and...
California State Senator Urges Parents to Flee His State
WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him...
Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut...
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the...
Republicans Against Trump DRAGGED for even SUGGESTING a Liz Cheney/Chris Christie ticket a...

USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 15, 2023

By now you've heard of the Patriot Front. The Patriot Front is a bunch of people wearing masks, blue shirts, and khakis who pile out of a U-Haul truck, march around silently carrying American flags, and then climb back into the truck and disappear. Unless we missed it, no journalist has been able to interview a member of the Patriot Front or identify the leader of the group. You'd think an intrepid reporter could trace the U-Haul truck to the person who rented it. What does the Patriot Front even want?

The same seems to go for the 15 or so Nazis who gathered in front of the entrance to Disney World in Florida and waved Nazi flags and DeSantis flags. USA TODAY managed to "obtain" video from a person stopped at a red light, but they didn't have any reporters stationed nearby who could interview any of these protesters to see what they wanted. USA TODAY managed to score an interview with Roy Disney's granddaughter, who not surprisingly was appalled.

So we have camera-phone footage from a moving car. That's some journalisming.

PoliMath notes that USA TODAY managed to get a quote from a woman who took a picture while stopped at a red light.

Grace Hauck reports:

Lisa Gause, 60, told USA TODAY she and her son were stopped at a red light when she saw the small group and took a photo of the scene, which shows a "DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida" flag planted in the ground.

"Good lord, what is this world coming to? What is Florida — what is America coming to?" said Gause, a sixth-generation Floridian. "We don't want this going on."

 Wow.

Recommended

Elon Musk says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'
RickRobinson

This sounds as real as those clowns with the tiki torches posing next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus.

Punching Nazis is the mission statement of Antifa. Where are they?

CNN tracks down old ladies in their driveways for posting a pro-Trump meme on Facebook.


That's right … Whoopi Goldberg had to "clarify" on air her claim that there were Nazis at the Turning Point USA conference.

CNN's Jake Tapper had self-proclaimed white nationalist Richard Spencer on as a guest to talk about Nazis … why not bring him back on as an expert source and see what he thinks of Ron DeSantis while you're at it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: DISNEY NAZIS USA TODAY RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'
RickRobinson
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Brett T.
California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)
Gordon Kushner
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Elon Musk says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month' RickRobinson