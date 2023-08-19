AP: Teacher fired for reading book about gender fluidity to her fifth graders

INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 19, 2023
Twitchy

We hear a lot in the media about "terrified" teachers, especially in Florida. One report said teachers were busy scraping the Pride stickers off of their classroom doors to avoid being fired under the Parental Rights in Education law. CNN recently spoke to Mayade Ersoff, a Miami-Dade teacher who was unsure she could teach that slaves benefitted from slavery. "… students are often intrigued to learn about this dark chapter in our nation’s history. 'They don’t want to repeat what happened in the past,' Ersoff said. But despite her students’ eagerness to learn, Ersoff will soon be forced to tailor her lesson plans to Florida’s new education standards, which require middle school students to learn 'how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.'" Which is the same thing they'd have learned in the College Board's AP African American Studies course.

And then there was that poor teacher in Texas who was fired for wanting to kill all white men.

Now, in Georgia, a teacher has been fired by the school board for reading a book about gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class.

Funny, we don't recall the AP reporting on the black supremacist teacher being fired. Anyway:

A Georgia school board voted along party lines Thursday to fire a teacher after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class.

The Cobb County School Board in suburban Atlanta voted 4-3 to fire Katie Rinderle, overriding the recommendation of a panel of three retired educators. The panel found after a two-day hearing that Rinderle had violated district policies, but said she should not be fired.

She had been a teacher for 10 years when she got into trouble in March for reading the picture book “My Shadow Is Purple” by Scott Stuart at Due West Elementary School, after which some parents complained.

“The district is pleased that this difficult issue has concluded; we are very serious about keeping our classrooms focused on teaching, learning, and opportunities for success for students. The board’s decision is reflective of that mission,” the Cobb County district said in a press release.

“It’s impossible for a teacher to know what’s in the minds of parents when she starts her lesson,” [lawyer Craig] Goodmark said. “For parents to be able, with a political agenda, to come in from outside the classroom and have a teacher fired is completely unfair. It’s not right. It’s terrible for Georgia’s education system.”

Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies
Doug P.

Why is she reading picture books to fifth graders? Are they that illiterate?

Because it tells the important story of a boy who doesn't fit into the pink-or-blue binary; therefore, his shadow is purple.

It's the same question we have with drag queens — why the need to focus on children? Why do teachers think fifth-graders need to learn about gender fluidity? How hard is it to keep the kids out of it?

***

Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies
Doug P.
LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was GLORIOUS
justmindy
Child who can't speak yet asked if they're a boy or a girl
Brett T.
INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges
justmindy
Maui tragedy proves nobody who puts 'equity' first should be in charge of ANYTHING... EVER
Doug P.
'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security
Brett T.

