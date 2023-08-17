CNN pushes Kamala Harris' lie about Florida's black history curriculum

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom some have called the Biden campaign's biggest asset, recently visited Florida to complain that the state's black history curriculum taught that slaves benefitted from being enslaved. Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't write the curriculum — a board of experts did, including the descendent of a slave — but he might as well have. DeSantis was already in hot water with liberals for giving a pass to the College Board's AP African American Studies course, which the state determined was steeped in critical race theory and included chapters on queer black activists.

CNN is really late to the party here — the outrage campaign was last month — but they're running with Harris' line that the curriculum teaches that slaves benefitted from slavery.

Florida's new Black history curriculum, which comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the College Board's AP African American Studies course, teaches slavery was beneficial for Black people.



It's creating outrage. https://t.co/YWAObJYdkl — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2023

"It's creating outrage." No, enemies of DeSantis are causing "outrage."

What one line of the curriculum says is that some slaves learned trades that they were able to leverage once they were emancipated. CNN notes that DeSantis rejected the AP African American Studies course, which just happens to say the same thing:

Remember when Florida wouldn’t allow that AP African American Studies course because it focused too much on CRT and not enough on history, and the @WhiteHouse lost its mind?



Well, here is one of the standards considered “essential knowledge.”



See it here https://t.co/MFjfBjEFc9 pic.twitter.com/s8boDdYzks — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 27, 2023

Nicquel Terry Ellis reports for CNN:

Middle school students in Mayade Ersoff’s Miami-Dade social studies class learn about the history of slavery in America through art. After lessons, students illustrate the harsh realities that enslaved people suffered: from being kidnapped and jammed onto slave vessels, to toiling in fields of cotton. “No one is agitated or upset,” Ersoff said of her diverse sixth grade US history classes. Instead, she said, students are often intrigued to learn about this dark chapter in our nation’s history. “They don’t want to repeat what happened in the past,” Ersoff said. But despite her students’ eagerness to learn, Ersoff will soon be forced to tailor her lesson plans to Florida’s new education standards, which require middle school students to learn “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

The poor dear. She should quit out of protest.

This is intentional misinformation @cnn isn’t a news service, it’s the militant wing of the DNC https://t.co/nyfCKdUktj — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 17, 2023

Shameless liars. Florida’s curriculum said exactly what the AP course said: that slaves used skills learned while enslaved to help themselves and their families. This is factually true and important to understanding the resilience of freed slaves. Can’t believe how many suckers… https://t.co/IVS4nedkBa — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 17, 2023

No, CNN is creating outrage by intentionally misrepresenting what the standards say.



Just because the White House says it, doesn’t mean you have to repeat it. https://t.co/6pYDMNZNhx — Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) August 17, 2023

Amen.

This is factually inaccurate, but CNN doesn’t care because it hurts their political enemy



This is why trust in the media is at an all time low. They don’t report the news, they knowingly and purposefully misrepresent facts in order to promote their ideological agenda https://t.co/skZ0ZtiVIT — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 17, 2023

CNN clearly realizes the primary isn’t over as some claim. https://t.co/IVQo79LIZR — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 17, 2023

It would be so easy to tweak this headline and not lie. But they went with the lie on purpose. https://t.co/l3biLfsIBe — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) August 17, 2023

@CNN is actively lying to its readers. Now ask yourself why. https://t.co/2SQd657NvO — Joseph Campbell (@jcampbell46549) August 17, 2023

This is straight up fake news. https://t.co/HVLpm3ekDF — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) August 17, 2023

Liars. Is so disgusting watching these people push this stuff. @CNN should be ashamed.



What’s fueling division in this country? Corrupt media like this. https://t.co/sWU4pOfVUa — Justin (@JustinOK87) August 17, 2023

What is with CNN? It was an outright lie when Harris said it, and it took CNN a month to get on board and repeat the lie. Just like Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis isn't just running against Joe Biden but against the mainstream media as well. CNN has obviously bought the fake White House spin on this non-story. Again, who's creating the "outrage"?

