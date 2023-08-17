CNN pushes Kamala Harris' lie about Florida's black history curriculum

Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 17, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom some have called the Biden campaign's biggest asset, recently visited Florida to complain that the state's black history curriculum taught that slaves benefitted from being enslaved. Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't write the curriculum — a board of experts did, including the descendent of a slave — but he might as well have. DeSantis was already in hot water with liberals for giving a pass to the College Board's AP African American Studies course, which the state determined was steeped in critical race theory and included chapters on queer black activists.

CNN is really late to the party here — the outrage campaign was last month — but they're running with Harris' line that the curriculum teaches that slaves benefitted from slavery.

"It's creating outrage." No, enemies of DeSantis are causing "outrage."

What one line of the curriculum says is that some slaves learned trades that they were able to leverage once they were emancipated. CNN notes that DeSantis rejected the AP African American Studies course, which just happens to say the same thing:

Nicquel Terry Ellis reports for CNN:

Middle school students in Mayade Ersoff’s Miami-Dade social studies class learn about the history of slavery in America through art.

After lessons, students illustrate the harsh realities that enslaved people suffered: from being kidnapped and jammed onto slave vessels, to toiling in fields of cotton. “No one is agitated or upset,” Ersoff said of her diverse sixth grade US history classes.

Instead, she said, students are often intrigued to learn about this dark chapter in our nation’s history. “They don’t want to repeat what happened in the past,” Ersoff said.

But despite her students’ eagerness to learn, Ersoff will soon be forced to tailor her lesson plans to Florida’s new education standards, which require middle school students to learn “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

The poor dear. She should quit out of protest.

Amen.

What is with CNN? It was an outright lie when Harris said it, and it took CNN a month to get on board and repeat the lie. Just like Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis isn't just running against Joe Biden but against the mainstream media as well. CNN has obviously bought the fake White House spin on this non-story. Again, who's creating the "outrage"?

***

CNN FAKE NEWS KAMALA HARRIS RON DESANTIS

