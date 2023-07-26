Politico explains that Kamala Harris is a better VP than you think

We appreciate the honesty in Politico Magazine's headline: They correctly assume that you think Kamala Harris is a disaster as vice president, and they're here to set you straight. But is she a good vice president or just "better than you think"? We mean, she sucks, so the bar is pretty low.

From their Twitter timeline, the last time Politico reported on Harris was when she was spreading lies about Florida's black history curriculum. National Review's Charles C. W. Cooke wrote an amazing takedown of Harris by referring to the actual curriculum:

I read through FL’s new curriculum. It is difficult to convey the astonishing extent to which Kamala Harris is lying about it. To illustrate it, I've copied and pasted all 191 of its references to slavery, the slave trade, abolition, and civil rights. https://t.co/9eZnAqYCBV — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 21, 2023

What else has she done recently that's not an embarrassment?

Julia Azari reports:

Harris’ candidacy was well-received at the time. But since taking office, her vice presidency has been a much bumpier ride. There have been rumblings about Biden replacing her on the ticket in 2024, though this most likely amounts to the usual speculation among pundits while we wait for something real to happen during election season. According to a recent poll, only 13 percent of Democrats would want to see her run in 2024 if Biden were unable to run. And while Harris has struggled with higher net unfavorable ratings than some recent predecessors, no one is exactly sure why. What does political science have to say about this? … Harris fits into this model pretty clearly — she’s been given important and difficult issues to address. Like some other post-Mondale vice presidents — Al Gore for example — she’s been assigned to head up specific policy areas, like abortion and reproductive rights, voting rights and immigration, as well as some other foreign policy assignments. She’s also leading the National Space Council. In other words, Harris has been identified with a portfolio that’s connected to key Democratic priorities and is also consistent with the descriptive representation expected of her.

That's right … she's been assigned to head up policy areas like immigration, where she's done a bang-up job. And she did do her part for the National Space Council when she was interviewed by those child actors.

Don't forget they put her in charge of artificial intelligence. "AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it's two letters. It means 'Artificial Intelligence,'" she explained.

She's terrible. She's the reason conservatives pray that nothing happens to Joe Biden. She has no accomplishments and can barely put a sentence together. Even Democrats were talking about replacing her with Pete Buttigieg about five minutes into Biden's administration.

