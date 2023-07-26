We get results! Two accounts have been restored! But we have more work...
FOX Soccer wants to send reminders to watch USWNT World Cup match and...
Ladies of 'The View' think Biden is being punished because he won
Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed
NYT: Journo's 'antics' have made him a hero in right-wing media
Judge's Hunter Biden release condition cracks up Julie Kelly & others
Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
Karine Jean-Pierre sets a new dodging record after question about enforcing gun laws
Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to...
Annnnd Hunter Biden’s deal is off again, for now (video)
Biden's schedule *looks* empty, but KJP reveals how he '[worked] on behalf of...
Here's how the person Karine Jean-Pierre insists is a 'private citizen' arrived at...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for...

Politico explains that Kamala Harris is a better VP than you think

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 26, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We appreciate the honesty in Politico Magazine's headline: They correctly assume that you think Kamala Harris is a disaster as vice president, and they're here to set you straight. But is she a good vice president or just "better than you think"? We mean, she sucks, so the bar is pretty low.

From their Twitter timeline, the last time Politico reported on Harris was when she was spreading lies about Florida's black history curriculum. National Review's Charles C. W. Cooke wrote an amazing takedown of Harris by referring to the actual curriculum:

What else has she done recently that's not an embarrassment?

Julia Azari reports:

Harris’ candidacy was well-received at the time. But since taking office, her vice presidency has been a much bumpier ride. There have been rumblings about Biden replacing her on the ticket in 2024, though this most likely amounts to the usual speculation among pundits while we wait for something real to happen during election season. According to a recent poll, only 13 percent of Democrats would want to see her run in 2024 if Biden were unable to run. And while Harris has struggled with higher net unfavorable ratings than some recent predecessors, no one is exactly sure why. What does political science have to say about this?

Harris fits into this model pretty clearly — she’s been given important and difficult issues to address. Like some other post-Mondale vice presidents — Al Gore for example — she’s been assigned to head up specific policy areas, like abortion and reproductive rights, voting rights and immigration, as well as some other foreign policy assignments. She’s also leading the National Space Council.

In other words, Harris has been identified with a portfolio that’s connected to key Democratic priorities and is also consistent with the descriptive representation expected of her.

Recommended

Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed
Brett T.

That's right … she's been assigned to head up policy areas like immigration, where she's done a bang-up job. And she did do her part for the National Space Council when she was interviewed by those child actors.

Don't forget they put her in charge of artificial intelligence. "AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it's two letters. It means 'Artificial Intelligence,'" she explained.

She's terrible. She's the reason conservatives pray that nothing happens to Joe Biden. She has no accomplishments and can barely put a sentence together. Even Democrats were talking about replacing her with Pete Buttigieg about five minutes into Biden's administration.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed
Brett T.
Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'
Brett T.
NYT: Journo's 'antics' have made him a hero in right-wing media
Brett T.
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy
Ladies of 'The View' think Biden is being punished because he won
Brett T.
Judge's Hunter Biden release condition cracks up Julie Kelly & others
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed Brett T.