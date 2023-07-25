Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer
'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm

justmindy  |  11:26 AM on July 25, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Lately, if Kamala Harris is talking, she is lying. She is also not understandable, but that's for another day. Today, conservative tweep, 'Political Sock', took time to break down why Kamala lies and intentionally muddles the truth.

Much like Kamala is not responsible for her ancestors who were slave owners, people today are not responsible for the sins of their forefathers.

The whole plan in lying about DeSantis, and disparaging the character of Florida legislators, is bullying people into standing down, so the Left can implement their curriculum of indoctrination.

She has no problem causing more division in this country if it advances her political goals.

The lies about Florida's curriculum have been fully debunked. One of the people who wrote the curriculum, and is himself a descendant of slaves, disproved all of Harris' claims just last night.

After watching Dr. Allen's thoughtful responses to the public criticism, it's clear Harris is being entirely deceptive. The problem is, that won't stop her. She has no problem misleading Americans in service to her political goals and that is terrible for the country.

