'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm

Lately, if Kamala Harris is talking, she is lying. She is also not understandable, but that's for another day. Today, conservative tweep, 'Political Sock', took time to break down why Kamala lies and intentionally muddles the truth.

We need to talk more about how truly awful @KamalaHarris is, but first in order to do so, I should give you a list of some truly awful, terrible, morally repugnant things that happened in history for which I do not feel personally or morally responsible. 🧵 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

THINGS I’M NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR:



*Slavery in ancient Rome

*Slavery in the US

*The Holocaust

*Giving smallpox infected blankets to American Indians

*9-11

*The Killing Fields of Cambodia

*The Mountain Meadows Massacre

*The Barbary Pirates

*Nero’s persecution of the Christians — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

Much like Kamala is not responsible for her ancestors who were slave owners, people today are not responsible for the sins of their forefathers.

Why do I feel no responsibility for these terrible things? Because I did not do these things, and these things are repugnant to and incompatible with my belief system.



Which brings us to Kamala Harris and the Florida history curriculum. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

Our @VP says that the FL history curriculum argues that slavery actually benefitted the enslaved.



This is FALSE (as has been shown in detail by others), but set that aside.



Why on earth - what possible reason - what insidious agenda must exist to believe FL would teach this? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

What would FL (specifically Ron DeSantis) have to gain by teaching kids that slavery benefitted the enslaved?



Because if you actually claim this is being taught, you’re going to have to explain WHY. Why?



What’s the agenda? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

Is it to pave the way to reinstate slavery? No one, no one and no one believes this.



Is it to assuage the guilt of white Americans for slavery?



What guilt? Do we have BLOOD GUILT in this country, where people share ethnic responsibility for the acts of others in the far past? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

Exploring the motivations of your opponent is the best way to learn to refute them.

As much as some might want blood guilt, nah. We don’t accept that poisonous ideology.



Was it maybe just carelessness, written by white people who don’t understand the evils of slavery, passed down from their forbears?



The curriculum was authored by black Americans. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

So why? You will have to explain WHY Florida would do this. (FL didn’t do this.)



When you break it down to this basic question, the absurdity of the allegation is obvious. FL didn’t argue for this. FL doesn’t have a pro-slavery agenda. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

And this is where the most contemptible part of the VP’s slander comes in.



The left absolutely DOES have an agenda in schools. They want children to learn the principles of EQUITY and CRT.



While no Republicans want the return of slavery, this administration puts EQUITY first. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

The whole plan in lying about DeSantis, and disparaging the character of Florida legislators, is bullying people into standing down, so the Left can implement their curriculum of indoctrination.

Harris makes this [email protected] up from pure projection. The left absolutely has a political agenda in schools. FL defied that agenda, so FL must be pursuing a different political agenda.



Every time the left accuses the right of something, you can be sure the left is already doing it. xx — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 25, 2023

She has no problem causing more division in this country if it advances her political goals.

This. All of this. To the very last tweet. 👇 https://t.co/D76flhgVFA — SuzSnarknado 🏴‍☠️⚓️🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 25, 2023

The lies about Florida's curriculum have been fully debunked. One of the people who wrote the curriculum, and is himself a descendant of slaves, disproved all of Harris' claims just last night.

Kamala Harris says Florida’s curriculum teaches students that slaves benefitted from slavery. The author of that curriculum, Dr. William Allen, disagrees. He joins Primetime and says the left is erasing the story of his slave ancestors. pic.twitter.com/8CQ9LBef4M — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 25, 2023

After watching Dr. Allen's thoughtful responses to the public criticism, it's clear Harris is being entirely deceptive. The problem is, that won't stop her. She has no problem misleading Americans in service to her political goals and that is terrible for the country.

