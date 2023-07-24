Three-hour-long 'Oppenheimer' features zero Japanese people

Thanks to the White House press corps, we now know that Karine Jean-Pierre didn't see either "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" this weekend. (They should have asked if she's seen "Sound of Freedom.")

"Oppenheimer" might not have been her bag seeing as a woman doesn't speak for the first 20 minutes of the movie, and no people of color appear for at least 30 minutes. Where is the representation in this biographical film?

Those were some pretty hot takes, but here's another one: "Oppenheimer" runs for three hours, and yet there are zero Japanese people in the movie. Hey Community Notes, get over here!

Just saw OPPENHEIMER, an in-depth character exploration of the people who built the atomic bomb, a weapon of mass destruction that killed a quarter million Japanese civilians. Film is 3 hours long and features zero Japanese people. — anthony christian ocampo 🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 (@anthonyocampo) July 21, 2023

Calm down. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 22, 2023

I just saw The Imitation Game, an in-depth character exploration of the people who cracked the German enigma code, the breakthrough that lead to the loss of millions of German lives. Film is 2 hours long and features no Germans.



😭😭 — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) July 22, 2023

I just watched Moonfall, it’s a sci-fi movie about aliens and the moon falling to Earth. It’s 2 hours long and features no aliens. — Jack (@jackwillsend) July 22, 2023

Were there any other Nazi sympathizers you felt were marginalized? https://t.co/W6U4hQ7f2C — John Now at Friendster Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 23, 2023

The movie could have shown footage of the Japanese POW camps and some of their action at Nanking. Would that have satisfied your complaint about lack of Japanese in the movie? — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫 (@SamanthaPfaff) July 23, 2023

I mean - you condemn yourself with your own words. “An in depth character exploration of the people who built the atomic bomb.” This IS correct.



Were any of those people who built it Japanese? The movie is what it is. And it is excellent at being that. Don’t project. 🙏🏽 — Crypto_Jesus (@verifiedjeff) July 22, 2023

I can't imagine how exhausting it is always looking for the next grievance. — Michael F Kane (@MichaelFKane) July 22, 2023

You DO know the movie was called "Oppenheimer" right? — CapCorgi (@CapCorgiTTV) July 22, 2023

It’s not about the Japanese. I don’t understand why you’d want them in it. It’s not about the destruction of two Japanese cities. It’s about Robert Oppenheimer. 🤨 — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) July 23, 2023

Maybe not, but they got plenty of screen time in "Pearl Harbor". — Eric H. (@ericinva) July 22, 2023

It's almost like the movie was about him personally and how he viewed things not other perspectives and details he didn't personally know about or care about. — Powdered Toast Man (@arvay61) July 22, 2023

You should right this wrong by making your own atomic bomb movie and putting some Japanese people in it — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 22, 2023

What do people not understand about the title “Oppenheimer” the script was literally written in the first person perspective. This is a movie about a man, not about the bomb or the war. There’s a reason a good portion of the movie is quite literally captured over his shoulder. — Chris Polo (@ChrisPolo__) July 22, 2023

Please let me know when you make your movie re: what you felt was missing. Can’t wait to check it out!! — MShiver (@ThisVictory) July 22, 2023

"Oppenheimer" is a huge hit despite (or maybe because of) featuring mostly white men in a movie about a group of white men.

***

