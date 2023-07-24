With Biden scandals deepening, WH reporter pins KJP down on Barbie vs. Oppenheimer

In about a week Hunter Biden's former business associate Devon Archer will testify before a congressional committee, and what he's expected to say could blow Biden's past assurances out of the water:

Today's cover: Hunter Biden put then-VP dad Joe on the phone with business associates at least 2 dozen times, ex-partner Devon Archer to testify https://t.co/PJ6d0LA0DO pic.twitter.com/hIuWYsb0Gv — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2023

You'd think that topic might have dominated the entire White House briefing today, but there were other pressing matters also at hand:

"Did you see Barbie or Oppenheimer this weekend?"



KJP: "I did not. I knew I was gonna get that question!" pic.twitter.com/wUJwFYxzIU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 24, 2023

Reporter: Did you see Barbie or Oppenheimer this weekend?



KJP: I did not. But I heard that it did very well. pic.twitter.com/kAbekYU555 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 24, 2023

Well, at least THAT'S settled. "Democracy" has survived another day thanks to the DC media.

Unserious press room!!

Kevin, who was that “reporter”?? — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) July 24, 2023

Akayla Gardner — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 24, 2023

.@gardnerakayla should've added "Sound of Freedom" to the question. — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) July 24, 2023

Heaven forbid!

Bargain bread is $4 a loaf and gas is $3.50 a gallon, but "Did you see Barbie over the weekend?" @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/iSr28KobTU — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) July 24, 2023

Throw in the Biden scandals, border mess and Kamala Harris' constant lying all while the White House basically called a lid as soon as the president woke up this morning and that's something else.

With all the problems this country faces this is our “media” — CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) July 24, 2023

Instead of real questions. Always a safe bet. https://t.co/NvX4ipD66c — Eric Rwem (@EricRwem) July 24, 2023

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

***

Related:

Can you spot Karine Jean-Pierre's pivot on Biden's denial about son's biz dealings?