With Biden scandals deepening, WH reporter pins KJP down on Barbie vs. Oppenheimer

Doug P.  |  6:00 PM on July 24, 2023
Journalism meme

In about a week Hunter Biden's former business associate Devon Archer will testify before a congressional committee, and what he's expected to say could blow Biden's past assurances out of the water:

You'd think that topic might have dominated the entire White House briefing today, but there were other pressing matters also at hand:

Well, at least THAT'S settled. "Democracy" has survived another day thanks to the DC media.

Heaven forbid!

Throw in the Biden scandals, border mess and Kamala Harris' constant lying all while the White House basically called a lid as soon as the president woke up this morning and that's something else.

