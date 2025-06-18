Dodgers Skip the Illegal Immigration Pep Rally, Sam Stein Has a Cry Baby Meltdown

Obviously, the news media has no plans to stop pressuring private entities to inject themselves into progressive politics.

NEW: Forty percent of the Dodgers fans are Latino, but the team has been silent as protests against ICE have raged in their city. Now, some folks are talking boycott. @Carrasquillo on the turmoil facing MLB's premier team. https://t.co/BbxPTHO1bY — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

Also, Sam Stein still can't accept not all Latino voters agree with illegal immigration. In fact, most do not.

THERE IS LITTLE ARGUMENT THAT the Los Angeles Dodgers are the most Latino team in baseball. The team hosts Mexican and Salvadoran heritage nights. Fernando Valenzuela is a revered figure. The ballpark features live mariachi bands before and after postseason games. But as the Trump administration has militarized the team’s home city, the Dodgers have remained notably, painfully quiet. There’s been no expressions of solidarity with the immigrant neighborhoods under siege; no acts of protests as immigration officials invaded garment districts or sprang ambushes outside Home Depots in L.A. The few remarks the team has offered have sounded like they were filtered through several committees of professional communications consultants—and then a handful of lawyers. “I know that when you’re having to bring people in and, you know, deport people and just kind of all the unrest, it’s certainly unsettling for everyone,” manager Dave Roberts said during his pregame press conference on June 13. He was speaking just hours after Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), at a federal building in L.A., had been wrestled to the ground and handcuffed for trying to ask Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem questions about the ICE actions in the city. Roberts then added that he didn’t know enough “and can’t speak intelligently on it.” The Dodgers’ muted response to the humanitarian and political upheaval in their hometown has been so pronounced that it’s caused unease among their fan base and talk among local commentators about whether a boycott should be in order. It also contrasts sharply with how many professional sports operated during Trump’s first term.

Maybe the Dodgers should just focus on baseball. What a concept.

How dare them not post a blanket statement on instagram! What fascist pigs!



God I hate it here https://t.co/L4LOoq3NXJ — JΛRED. (@karedjelly) June 18, 2025

Some portion of liberal journalism is just lobbying corporations to actively take the Democrats' side in a policy or political debate. https://t.co/GmMysqrW5r — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 18, 2025

1. The Dodgers are a baseball team. They play baseball.

2. Latino opinion isn't and never has been monolithic.

3. Boycotts are counterproductive because unless your cause is really popular it gets people who disagree with you to buy more of the product you're boycotting. https://t.co/u30AOr3CrF — Hei Lun Chan (@heilun_chan) June 18, 2025

That about sums it up.

They are paid to play baseball, not opine on policy and politics.



Also pretty racist to assume that all of their Latino fans agree with illegal immigration. https://t.co/90yBsdn6RU — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 18, 2025

What a concept!

The left only sees race. Why would legal immigrants or the children of legal immigrants boycott the Dodgers over ICE enforcing the law? Immigrants aren’t lawbreakers. No, legal immigrants helped build this country. Illegals drain our treasury; crowd our public schools; take our… https://t.co/uLTKBSwN3z — Jerry Rogers (@JerryRogersShow) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

Legal immigrants are sick of illegals jumping the line when they did things the right way. They have every right to not support people cheating the system.