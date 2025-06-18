Udder Madness: Ana Navarro Wants Illegal Aliens to Do the ‘God-Awful Work’ of...
Cancel Your Dream Iranian Vacay? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans...
Trump Stares Down Iranian Supreme Leader, Delivers Fiery Warning!
The Audacity of Hypocrisy: Obama Lectures on Autocracy While Ignoring His Own Reign
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s $2M Book Deal: Can’t Define ‘Woman,’ But Sure Knows How...
For SOME Reason Senate Dems Skipped a Great Opportunity to Defend Biden's Cognitive...
HUGE Win For Children: SCOTUS Upholds the Right of States to Ban 'Gender-Affirming...
Oh, No! Not a FLAG! Wired Magazine Faceplants With Rehashed Outrage Over 'Appeal...
VIP
No One Is Above the Law! Axios Has a List of Dems 'Arrested,...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins...
The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail...
Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive...
Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After...
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55

Dodgers Skip the Illegal Immigration Pep Rally, Sam Stein Has a Cry Baby Meltdown

justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Obviously, the news media has no plans to stop pressuring private entities to inject themselves into progressive politics. 

Advertisement

Also, Sam Stein still can't accept not all Latino voters agree with illegal immigration. In fact, most do not.

THERE IS LITTLE ARGUMENT THAT the Los Angeles Dodgers are the most Latino team in baseball. The team hosts Mexican and Salvadoran heritage nights. Fernando Valenzuela is a revered figure. The ballpark features live mariachi bands before and after postseason games.

But as the Trump administration has militarized the team’s home city, the Dodgers have remained notably, painfully quiet.

There’s been no expressions of solidarity with the immigrant neighborhoods under siege; no acts of protests as immigration officials invaded garment districts or sprang ambushes outside Home Depots in L.A. The few remarks the team has offered have sounded like they were filtered through several committees of professional communications consultants—and then a handful of lawyers.

“I know that when you’re having to bring people in and, you know, deport people and just kind of all the unrest, it’s certainly unsettling for everyone,” manager Dave Roberts said during his pregame press conference on June 13. He was speaking just hours after Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), at a federal building in L.A., had been wrestled to the ground and handcuffed for trying to ask Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem questions about the ICE actions in the city.

Roberts then added that he didn’t know enough “and can’t speak intelligently on it.”

The Dodgers’ muted response to the humanitarian and political upheaval in their hometown has been so pronounced that it’s caused unease among their fan base and talk among local commentators about whether a boycott should be in order. It also contrasts sharply with how many professional sports operated during Trump’s first term.

Recommended

Cancel Your Dream Iranian Vacay? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans for Zero People
justmindy
Advertisement

Maybe the Dodgers should just focus on baseball. What a concept. 

That about sums it up.

What a concept!

Advertisement

Legal immigrants are sick of illegals jumping the line when they did things the right way. They have every right to not support people cheating the system. 

Tags: CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cancel Your Dream Iranian Vacay? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans for Zero People
justmindy
Udder Madness: Ana Navarro Wants Illegal Aliens to Do the ‘God-Awful Work’ of Milking Cows on Dairy Farms
Warren Squire
The Audacity of Hypocrisy: Obama Lectures on Autocracy While Ignoring His Own Reign
justmindy
Oh, No! Not a FLAG! Wired Magazine Faceplants With Rehashed Outrage Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Grateful Calvin
For SOME Reason Senate Dems Skipped a Great Opportunity to Defend Biden's Cognitive State
Doug P.
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s $2M Book Deal: Can’t Define ‘Woman,’ But Sure Knows How to Cash In
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cancel Your Dream Iranian Vacay? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans for Zero People justmindy
Advertisement