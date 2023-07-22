Author laments lack of women speaking in beginning of 'Oppenheimer' and Twitter EXPLODES

Author and teacher (with pronouns in her profile), Tanya Roth. took to Twitter to share a 'fun fact' about the new movie 'Oppenheimer'. According to Roth, a woman doesn't speak for the first 20 minutes of the movie and then right away there is a scene with intimacy.

Fun fact: no women speak until 20 minutes into #Oppenheimer and then within a minute there’s a sex scene. — Tanya Roth (she/her) (@DrTanyaRoth) July 21, 2023

As if that wasn't enough oppression Olympics, she also included another of her 'fun facts'.

To add to this: no people of color appear for at least 30 minutes, and I believe there are 2 black men in the entire movie. https://t.co/eyd5evLy4N — Tanya Roth (she/her) (@DrTanyaRoth) July 21, 2023

Apparently, they should rewrite history and add inaccurate characters so Roth feels more comfy.

Which is unrealistic cause y’all are always talking.

Hopefully she had the decency to describe her day inter-coitus — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@THCLofficial) July 22, 2023

See, this is an actual 'fun' reply. Roth's facts were not at all fun.

So actual historical accuracy is a "yikes"?



Would you prefer feminist fanfic? Some pretend world where Oberlin grads were featured? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 22, 2023

How dare they deny women the opportunity to become death, destroyer of worlds?! Smdh. — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) July 22, 2023

You went to the theater with a stopwatch and an agenda. How many women were part of Oppenheimer's professional circle? — Diana Murray (@DEMurray8) July 22, 2023

You're right. That is a fun fact. https://t.co/RDmqy3L2PQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2023

Do not lie to this woman, Stephen.

Now, THIS is fun and true.

Really awful of Christopher Nolan and the Manhattan Project to deny WOMEN their chance to become death, destroyer of worlds. https://t.co/jWXpzS0AIC — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) July 22, 2023

Nolan has always been painstaking when it comes to historical accuracy. https://t.co/P4LZbJNuAh — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 22, 2023

I suppose watching Lawrence of Arabia would give you a fainting spell https://t.co/9fb55u6c4K — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 22, 2023

Someone grab the smelling salts.

I love posters like this. They're like that Japanese soldier who refused to surrender after WW2 and fought on till the 70s. This lady's still in the jungle, man. Being a menace. Guerrilla warfare. Not gonna back down until she's relieved from duty. https://t.co/z52iU6M1ii — Seán, Master of Wagons (@candon_sean) July 22, 2023

That’s why we succeeded in getting the A-bomb first. https://t.co/4SeWLm4Hej — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 22, 2023

Truman was one nagging woman away from dropping the bombs on ourselves. https://t.co/b1pgQxQqsL — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) July 22, 2023

i’m shocked that a movie that takes place in the 1940s isn’t more diverse and inclusive. https://t.co/7T5gM55iak — nick “lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) July 22, 2023

Sounds like the first 20 minutes of #Oppenheimer are awesome! https://t.co/1fBdoIwTpK — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 22, 2023

Never change, Twitter!

