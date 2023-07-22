David Frum registers his dismay over young woman sent to prison for self-administering...
Quisha King notifies Kamala Harris she is NOT WELCOME in Florida
Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted,...
Jonathan Turley shreds 'so-called whistleblower' journalism (and Dems' hate for ACTUAL jou...
Would the word 'uncorroborated' be removed from this headline if 50 ex-intel officials...
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott must be stopped from doing what's in...
Pic of Hunter Biden's lawyer 'during visit by the president's son' sparks up...
Rolling Stone rages at ‘trolls’ like me for pointing out their incredible hypocrisy...
Arson attack on Rand Paul's office?
The rewriting of COVID history has begun ... refuse to be duped
Katie Hill tries shaming GOP for showing Hunter Biden's 'nonconsensually shared intimate p...
NYT's Sheryl Gay Stolberg thinks RFK Jr. censorship hearing 'raised thorny questions about...
Historian's big BRAG about her friend making sure kids have access to ADULT...
DHS Secretary Mayorkas proud of a top priority (no, it's not 'secure the...

Author laments lack of women speaking in beginning of 'Oppenheimer' and Twitter EXPLODES

justmindy  |  3:40 PM on July 22, 2023
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum/U.S. Army via AP

Author and teacher (with pronouns in her profile), Tanya Roth. took to Twitter to share a 'fun fact' about the new movie 'Oppenheimer'. According to Roth, a woman doesn't speak for the first 20 minutes of the movie and then right away there is a scene with intimacy.

As if that wasn't enough oppression Olympics, she also included another of her 'fun facts'.

Apparently, they should rewrite history and add inaccurate characters so Roth feels more comfy.

See, this is an actual 'fun' reply. Roth's facts were not at all fun.

Recommended

Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted, burned & buried her baby
Doug P.

Do not lie to this woman, Stephen.

Now, THIS is fun and true.

Someone grab the smelling salts.

Never change, Twitter! 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BOMB WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted, burned & buried her baby
Doug P.
David Frum registers his dismay over young woman sent to prison for self-administering an abortion
Brett T.
Quisha King notifies Kamala Harris she is NOT WELCOME in Florida
justmindy
Jonathan Turley shreds 'so-called whistleblower' journalism (and Dems' hate for ACTUAL journalism)
Doug P.
Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott must be stopped from doing what's in this picture
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted, burned & buried her baby Doug P.