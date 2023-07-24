Good question: What, exactly, is the Biden family business?

As Twitchy reported, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fielded a question Monday about Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden. KJP exclaimed that "the president was NEVER in business with his son!" That was a clever pivot, as Biden had only said that he'd never talked to his son about his overseas business dealings. The question came up because of new reporting that former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer is prepared to testify that Hunter put Joe on the phone with business partners at least two dozen times. Not unlike Hunter using WhatsApp to let business partners know that his father was in the room with him while attempting to shake them down.

Peter Baker of the New York Times of all outlets notes:

White House @PressSec says Biden "was never in business with his son" but does not actually say whether he was put on speakerphone when Hunter was conducting business and introduced to partners. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 24, 2023

Uh oh, we can hear more Times subscription cancellations being called in.

Do you believe these pathological liars? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 24, 2023

Good question:

Here is the question every so called journalist needs to ask... "What, exactly, is the Biden Family business?"



What are they providing in exchange for large amounts of money? https://t.co/cnK30x83E6 — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 24, 2023

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have revealed a bunch of shell corporations that were set up under Vice President Biden for his son, his brother … even his granddaughter. What did all of those companies do? What service did they provide?

That seems like a pretty important detail, wouldn't you guys say? https://t.co/Qkrms9tgNk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2023

Aug 2019: Biden: “I have never discussed, w/my son or my brother … anything having to do w/their businesses.”

Sep 2019: Biden: I have “never spoken” to Hunter about his “overseas business dealings.”

2022: WH press sec Psaki is asked: Does the President stand by that claim?… https://t.co/cgpyQILp8w — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 24, 2023

"2022: WH press sec Psaki is asked: Does the President stand by that claim? “Yes.”

6/2023: Biden is asked “Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business dealings?” A: “No”

Today…"

He explicitly and repeatedly said his son’s business practices were good and fine. https://t.co/DvBBD68ZBP — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 24, 2023

I get the sense Joe Biden defines "business" in much the same way Clinton defined "sex." https://t.co/wNZ1qmaoTx — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 24, 2023

We're like 2 months from "it depends what the definition of 'suitcases full of Benjamins' is." https://t.co/Cfo1YHgOOI — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 24, 2023

I guess we'll soon be debating what "in business with" means. There is already ample proof that Joe lied when he claimed he never discussed business w/ his son. We know Joe attended Hunter's foreign business meetings. https://t.co/RRsGAMJPfV — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 24, 2023

Me trying to to spot the new goalpost. https://t.co/upbE8L5S3X pic.twitter.com/9diep3mk5U — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 24, 2023

People don't realize just how large the potential fire behind this story is, because the media hasn't really been covering all the smoke in the room. Up until now, perhaps. https://t.co/ENbcdNtssR — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 24, 2023

The IRS whistleblowers said they were told it was "too hot" to involve Joe Biden in their investigation.

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that he never spoke to Hunter about his overseas business.



Now, after release of the FBI 1023, testimony from two credible whistleblowers and reporting of phone calls w/Hunter's business partners, Biden is suddenly "not in business with his son". https://t.co/z4SIoOCPtH — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 24, 2023

White House just about in full pucker now. https://t.co/pJRrGdDsde — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 24, 2023

If you like your plausible denial, you can keep it. https://t.co/iocoQNYiTT — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 24, 2023

For those complaining about Peter Baker here, why should he bother commenting when the White House's dodge is blindingly obvious? https://t.co/Oohe03p5AE — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 24, 2023

Even the NY Times is having to pretend to be doing journalism now .... the memo has gone out .... https://t.co/sAQSrRrB9J — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) July 24, 2023

My my my. When a NY Times hack points out the Biden administration's evasions like this, the end is nigh. https://t.co/iH31HXvgIc — Donald L. Luskin (@DonLuskin) July 24, 2023

We certainly didn't foresee a New York Times reporter questioning Karine Jean-Pierre's answer — they're just supposed to transcribe what she says.

***