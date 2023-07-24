Ronald Reagan wore tan suits, so why was it a scandal when Barack...
SHOCKING reveal one of Hunter Biden's art patrons accepted favors from the Biden...
Carlee Russell admits to making up kidnapping story
Three-hour-long 'Oppenheimer' features zero Japanese people
BREAKING: Death at Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate
Cast confirms that live-action 'Snow White' is not going to be saved by...
See you in court: Gov. Greg Abbott refusing to take down barriers in...
With Biden scandals deepening, WH reporter pins KJP down on Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine
KJP Pressed on Biden Crime Family Bombshell
The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
National Review on Jason Aldean: We need songs about virtue, not violence
Can you spot Karine Jean-Pierre's pivot on Biden's denial about son's biz dealings?
Eric Adams Gets Heckled on the Streets of NYC

Good question: What, exactly, is the Biden family business?

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 24, 2023
Conservative War Room

As Twitchy reported, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fielded a question Monday about Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden. KJP exclaimed that "the president was NEVER in business with his son!" That was a clever pivot, as Biden had only said that he'd never talked to his son about his overseas business dealings. The question came up because of new reporting that former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer is prepared to testify that Hunter put Joe on the phone with business partners at least two dozen times. Not unlike Hunter using WhatsApp to let business partners know that his father was in the room with him while attempting to shake them down.

Peter Baker of the New York Times of all outlets notes:

Uh oh, we can hear more Times subscription cancellations being called in.

Good question:

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have revealed a bunch of shell corporations that were set up under Vice President Biden for his son, his brother … even his granddaughter. What did all of those companies do? What service did they provide?

Recommended

LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine
FuzzyChimp

"2022: WH press sec Psaki is asked: Does the President stand by that claim? “Yes.”

6/2023: Biden is asked “Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business dealings?” A: “No”

Today…"

The IRS whistleblowers said they were told it was "too hot" to involve Joe Biden in their investigation.

We certainly didn't foresee a New York Times reporter questioning Karine Jean-Pierre's answer — they're just supposed to transcribe what she says.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BUSINESS HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine
FuzzyChimp
The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
justmindy
Three-hour-long 'Oppenheimer' features zero Japanese people
Brett T.
SHOCKING reveal one of Hunter Biden's art patrons accepted favors from the Biden White House
justmindy
Carlee Russell admits to making up kidnapping story
Amy
Real Journalists™ have a lot to learn from this frosh student journo who took down Stanford's president
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine FuzzyChimp