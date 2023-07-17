Kennedy family members pile on RFK Jr.'s 'deplorable' remarks

As Twitchy pointed out Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stepped in it when the New York Post posted video of him suggesting that the coronavirus was "ethnically targeted" to spare Jews. RFK is kind of a kook, so it wasn't that much of a surprise. Kennedy fought back against the Post's story though, saying it was fake news: What he meant to say was that COVID-19 "appears to disproportionately affect certain races," but it was not deliberately bioengineered to do so. He called it sort of a "proof of concept" that bioweapons could be targeted toward certain ethnicities.

If the DNC were secure enough to let a debate happen, we can see Joe Biden now: "C'mon, man … that's a bunch of malarkey."

Since then, members of the Kennedy family, including RFK's nephew and sister, denounced him and his remarks:

My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said. — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) July 17, 2023

Good to know you’ll lie about what your uncle said in order to make the government that killed your family members happy. That says everything we need to know about you as a man.



You are not the man your uncle is. Not even close. — Scott Dow (@fuzzypuppy4u) July 17, 2023

Ouch … tough crowd.

Urge him to drop out of the race. Your entire family should do so. — Susan (@CriticSusan) July 17, 2023

If only the Kennedys were always this remorseful https://t.co/WX0Ymkd6bg pic.twitter.com/iqMiwTe2Uy — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2023





And here's his sister Kerry Kennedy, who's currently trending on Twitter:

I STRONGLY condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting. https://t.co/9YCag7JtHm — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) July 17, 2023

His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stands for, with our 50+ year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination. — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) July 17, 2023

So very science-y of you. — BusyBeek 🐝 (@HalseyxtB) July 17, 2023

Apparently, water is thicker than blood. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) July 17, 2023

Calling your own family deplorable is disgusting. You're disgracing the Kennedy name. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 17, 2023

I strongly condemn your cold, black heart and lack of integrity. Stabbing your own brother in the back is DISGUSTING!!! Your brother has more integrity in his little finger than you do in your whole body. — #LeaveTheKidsAlone (@Lmarable1) July 17, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier, the righteous Jake Tapper of CNN said he would not host a town hall with Kennedy because he's a liar (but he presumably would for Joe Biden, who's a proven liar).

We're kind of torn here. We're certainly not voting for RFK for president, although it would be great to see him beat Biden in the primary, but his curiosity about bioweapons is interesting, see how badly the media and government censored the idea that the coronavirus came from a lab leak in Wuhan.

