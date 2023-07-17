Kennedy family members pile on RFK Jr.'s 'deplorable' remarks

Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
Brett T.  |  3:56 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

As Twitchy pointed out Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stepped in it when the New York Post posted video of him suggesting that the coronavirus was "ethnically targeted" to spare Jews. RFK is kind of a kook, so it wasn't that much of a surprise. Kennedy fought back against the Post's story though, saying it was fake news: What he meant to say was that COVID-19 "appears to disproportionately affect certain races," but it was not deliberately bioengineered to do so. He called it sort of a "proof of concept" that bioweapons could be targeted toward certain ethnicities.

If the DNC were secure enough to let a debate happen, we can see Joe Biden now: "C'mon, man … that's a bunch of malarkey."

Since then, members of the Kennedy family, including RFK's nephew and sister, denounced him and his remarks:

Ouch … tough crowd.


And here's his sister Kerry Kennedy, who's currently trending on Twitter:

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
As Twitchy reported earlier, the righteous Jake Tapper of CNN said he would not host a town hall with Kennedy because he's a liar (but he presumably would for Joe Biden, who's a proven liar).

We're kind of torn here. We're certainly not voting for RFK for president, although it would be great to see him beat Biden in the primary, but his curiosity about bioweapons is interesting, see how badly the media and government censored the idea that the coronavirus came from a lab leak in Wuhan.

***

