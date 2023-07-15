Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'
Cleanup on Aisle 5: RFK Jr. denies saying COVID was 'ethnically targeted' to spare Jews

Brett T.  |  4:59 PM on July 15, 2023
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

As Twitchy reported earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. handed the people who think he's a kook conspiracy theorist some ammunition, with the New York Post reporting him saying that the COVID-19 virus was "ethnically targeted" to spare Jews. Kennedy says that the Post got the story all wrong and tried to clarify what he meant:

The @nypost story is mistaken. I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews. I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races since the furin cleave docking site is most compatible with Blacks and Caucasians and least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews. In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons. I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered. That study is here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32664879/

So he's saying that bioweapons could be engineered to target certain ethnicities, but the coronavirus was not one of them.

Remember when it was considered racist to even call it the Wuhan virus? And the Washington Post scolded Sen. Tom Cotton for giving credence to the conspiracy theory that the virus might have escaped from a lab. That doesn't mean RFK's not a kook, though, but as we've reported, CNN's Jake Tapper has said he wouldn't host a town hall with Kennedy because he's a dangerous liar. There's such a thin line for conspiracy theories these days.

***

