Cleanup on Aisle 5: RFK Jr. denies saying COVID was 'ethnically targeted' to spare Jews

As Twitchy reported earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. handed the people who think he's a kook conspiracy theorist some ammunition, with the New York Post reporting him saying that the COVID-19 virus was "ethnically targeted" to spare Jews. Kennedy says that the Post got the story all wrong and tried to clarify what he meant:

The @nypost story is mistaken. I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews. I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2023

The @nypost story is mistaken. I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews. I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races since the furin cleave docking site is most compatible with Blacks and Caucasians and least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews. In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons. I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered. That study is here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32664879/

.@LevineJonathan exploited this OFF-THE-RECORD conversation to smear me by association with an outlandish conspiracy theory. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2023

As I describe in my new book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up,” ethnically targeted bioweapons are real, and history makes clear there is no population who should be more concerned about a thing like that than people of Jewish and African descent. #Kennedy24 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2023

There is a video of Kennedy making these remarks:



He introduces what he said by saying “there’s an argument…”



And then later says “We don’t know if it was deliberately targeted or not” pic.twitter.com/DbcUtRudIK https://t.co/naKpI5qPJv — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 15, 2023

Watch the video , you are suggesting exactly what was written by press — Shai Goldman (@shaig) July 15, 2023

you know this is worse right? pic.twitter.com/HTQkf1T6gR — TWAFFO Ceo (@MattPPea) July 15, 2023

It’s on video — Ryan McCarthy (@ryrymcc) July 15, 2023

"So anyway there's this Jew virus..." pic.twitter.com/c5bTJhkEbF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2023





At least you didn’t get completely devoured by Tucker like all of the other also-rans. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 15, 2023

Pretty sure you calling it a proof of concept suggests you think it was engineered that way. — Andrew - #0i0d (@andrew0i0d) July 15, 2023

So he's saying that bioweapons could be engineered to target certain ethnicities, but the coronavirus was not one of them.

Maybe I'm living in a fog, but did anyone really NOT think the COVID leak was from a lab in Wuhan?



It was always the only credible source. The question for me was if it was a mistake that it was released, and it seems like it was. — jonnyB (@glorfindel0) July 15, 2023

Remember when it was considered racist to even call it the Wuhan virus? And the Washington Post scolded Sen. Tom Cotton for giving credence to the conspiracy theory that the virus might have escaped from a lab. That doesn't mean RFK's not a kook, though, but as we've reported, CNN's Jake Tapper has said he wouldn't host a town hall with Kennedy because he's a dangerous liar. There's such a thin line for conspiracy theories these days.

