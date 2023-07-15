Potential Democratic nominee RFK Jr. espouses WACKY theory COVID was designed to spare Jews

This is why you never trust a Democrat, no matter if they have favorable views on some topics. They will ALWAYS eventually show you their true colors.

RFK Jr. says COVID was ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jews https://t.co/KHlCpCUzxg pic.twitter.com/SiLZ0KMhtJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2023

Um, what? Apparently, RFK Jr. believes COVID was purposely designed not to kill Jewish people. Please seek help, sir.

Reminds me of his comment about poisoned water making the kids trans. https://t.co/gTbXn2qDhs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 15, 2023

Apparently, RFK Jr. has a whole array of problematic opinions.

RFK Jr. is going to pull a big chunk of the BDS Democratic Party away from President Biden with talk like this. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 15, 2023

Crazy is as crazy does.

Ethel come get your boy he is doing crazy talk!!! — Bob K 🇺🇸 (@EnsPulver1958) July 15, 2023

What? There may be a lot wrong with the surrounding CV19 especially the political bull crap that's came from it but now he's throwing out Antisemitic conspiracy theories. During an election cycle he is running in. Ba hahaha Nope he's done. — Deanna Maria R (@DeannaMariaR1) July 15, 2023

i might be wrong here but seems like this is an antisemitic thing to say. 🧐 make it make sense 😑 — LawsByAna (@lawsbyana) July 15, 2023

It was absolutely an antisemitic thing to say.

This is definitely a time when 'Community Notes' could come in so clutch.

Yes, nut job conspiracy theorists tend to believe in crazy conspiracy theories. The only part that’s surprising is how easily some people have fallen for this particular nut job’s shtick. https://t.co/21Vh6HqAko — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 15, 2023

I told you he was a nutjob, but some of you didn't believe me. https://t.co/KNK2aYn5z4 — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) July 15, 2023

Some of y’all really think this man is the answer smh https://t.co/gfttGvKoEF — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 15, 2023

If he is the answer, the questions are all terrible and crazy.

RFK Jr. is wrong. It also spared Finns and Scorpios. https://t.co/xBd4ZcXLlq — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 15, 2023

Also, the Smurfs and the circus clowns.

Well, I never got COVID.



Maybe the Gays were spared, too!!! https://t.co/9UdWBOog59 — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 15, 2023

The list is growing.

RFK Jr shows his true colors.https://t.co/EJ6qRxnfyD — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 15, 2023

If his last name wasn’t Kennedy he’d just be a guy on the subway you try not to make eye contact with https://t.co/TuMlo7X6cM — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) July 15, 2023

Maybe the weird guy at the gym since he is so fond of showing off his six pack.

The funny thing about RFK Jr. is that he’s been a wackadoo conspiracy theorist for *decades.* But it didn’t matter then because he advanced loony environmentalism and yelled at GWB. Once he polled in double digits against Biden, it was go time to pretend it was all new. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 15, 2023

Not funny 'ha-ha', but more funny 'what is wrong with this guy?'.

a fitting end to a week that started with a bunch of online “libertarians” yelling at @reason for insisting that you don’t have to hand it to crackpots just because they’re anti-establishment. https://t.co/CEK85eBEW5 — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) July 15, 2023

This is insane. I’m dating a Jewish girl whose father was sadly killed by COVID. This is the dumbest conspiracy theory I’ve ever heard. Stop taking RFK Jr. seriously. https://t.co/QMYNvVXzsl — Adar Rubin (@rubin_a1) July 15, 2023

Scratch beneath the surface of any conspiracy theory and you’ll find antisemitism. https://t.co/QYhzTHOrqL — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 15, 2023

Every single time without fail. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

