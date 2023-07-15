Antony Blinken tweet calls into question State Dept's historical literacy
Potential Democratic nominee RFK Jr. espouses WACKY theory COVID was designed to spare Jews

justmindy  |  1:41 PM on July 15, 2023
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

This is why you never trust a Democrat, no matter if they have favorable views on some topics. They will ALWAYS eventually show you their true colors.

Um, what? Apparently, RFK Jr. believes COVID was purposely designed not to kill Jewish people. Please seek help, sir.

Apparently, RFK Jr. has a whole array of problematic opinions.

Crazy is as crazy does.

It was absolutely an antisemitic thing to say.

This is definitely a time when 'Community Notes'  could come in so clutch.

If he is the answer, the questions are all terrible and crazy.

Also, the Smurfs and the circus clowns.

The list is growing.

Maybe the weird guy at the gym since he is so fond of showing off his six pack.

Not funny 'ha-ha', but more funny 'what is wrong with this guy?'.

Every single time without fail. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

