Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 21, 2023
Hotez

As you probably read earlier this week, people have ponied up something like $1.5 million dollars for Dr. Peter Hotez to debate Robert F. Kennedy, after Hotez complained about Spotify not censoring RFK and his dangerous ideas during the Joe Rogan podcast. Instead, Hotez ran crying to MSNBC about Rogan and Elon Musk teaming up on him. Hotez said he'd try to stay on the new Twitter for the sake of science, and Hollywood liberal George Takei urged all decent people who believe in science to follow him.

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media has put together a supercut of Hotez's many, many appearances on cable news during the pandemic, and it's pretty clear why he wouldn't want to debate … he's perfectly fine the drones at MSNBC and CNN just nodding along with whatever craziness he says.

The media made him a star during the pandemic, and no wonder: He said exactly what they wanted him to say. And he's afraid to debate Kennedy, who's a Democrat running for president. He won't even take on a fellow Dem who doesn't agree with him.

***

