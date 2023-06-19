The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from...
Joe Rogan Offers Liberal Doctor $100,000 to Debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

George Takei urges every decent person who believes in science to follow Peter Hotez

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 19, 2023

On Sunday, we reported on an epic thread taking apart "vaccine expert" Peter Hotez, who wanted Joe Rogan censored for entertaining Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hotez has now been offered more than a million dollars to charity to debate Kennedy on Rogan's show, but instead, he went running to MSNBC to cry about it.

George Takei apparently hadn't heard of Hotez until that dust-up, and now he urges "every decent person" to follow Hotez on Twitter if they believe in science.

"Decent" people are now on what, their seventh booster?

Forget about harmful side effects… how many got the COVID vaccine and then came down with COVID-19 anyway? President Biden did. And never forget all of the liberals like Takei (and Kamala Harris) who tweeted that they'd never take a vaccine that had been developed under President Trump.

