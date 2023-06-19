George Takei urges every decent person who believes in science to follow Peter Hotez

On Sunday, we reported on an epic thread taking apart "vaccine expert" Peter Hotez, who wanted Joe Rogan censored for entertaining Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hotez has now been offered more than a million dollars to charity to debate Kennedy on Rogan's show, but instead, he went running to MSNBC to cry about it.

George Takei apparently hadn't heard of Hotez until that dust-up, and now he urges "every decent person" to follow Hotez on Twitter if they believe in science.

I am now following @PeterHotez and every decent person here who believes in science not quackery should, too. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 19, 2023

"Decent" people are now on what, their seventh booster?

"I support the current thing against Joe Rogan" https://t.co/VJXG3OpEWf — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) June 19, 2023

The science of @PeterHotez is so scientifically sciency that he refuses to answer questions about it. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) June 19, 2023

You believe in dogma.



You don't give a shit about science. — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) June 19, 2023

That’s it I’m tearing up that autograph I got at the Star Trek convention when I was five. — Mark a Stephens (@MarkaStephens8) June 19, 2023

You, like Peter sound afraid for the truth to come out.

Science is never settled. — Common Sense Lady (@Bluzforever) June 19, 2023

Quackery is what happens when we refuse to consider correlations, and debate solutions. — Gary Wentworth 🔋 (@Cluster_6) June 19, 2023

Usually people born in 1937 have more wisdom to offer the world. Sad. — NYCHomoCon (@NYCHomoCon) June 19, 2023

Science you can't question isn't science.



It's propaganda. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) June 19, 2023

There’s nothing scientific about avoiding debate. This is not science it’s pure propaganda - not surprising as you seem to fall for everything the establishment tells you. — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) June 19, 2023

Why aren't you curious?? If the science is rock solid, let's hear all.about it. I'm genuinely interested in hearing both sides of the debate... — Our Bou aka Vanesa 🦊 ❤️ (@happy_foxxy) June 19, 2023

Forget about harmful side effects… how many got the COVID vaccine and then came down with COVID-19 anyway? President Biden did. And never forget all of the liberals like Takei (and Kamala Harris) who tweeted that they'd never take a vaccine that had been developed under President Trump.

