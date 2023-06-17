Eva Longoria says movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor tells 'his truth'

As Twitchy reported the other day, Eva Longoria was invited to the White House for a screening of her new film, "Flamin' Hot." Why? Well, for one, she's done a lot of fundraising for the Democrats. Second, the movie is a celebration of Latino culture. And third, so President Joe Biden could get his skeevy hands around Longoria before she grabbed them and forcefully pulled them off her waist.

It was also fitting because the movie is based on a lie.

The L.A. Times already debunked the story of Richard Montañez, but the New York Times reports that Longoria never intended to tell the story of the Cheeto's invention, but rather to tell "his truth."

The New York Times reports:

It is almost certainly a fact that Richard Montañez did not invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. That revelation, which came to light as part of a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation, arrived at a rather inconvenient time, considering a biopic based on Montañez’s inspirational 2013 memoir, “A Boy, a Burrito, and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive,” in which he claims to have invented the spicy snack, was already in development. But the Times article wasn’t a death knell for the film — in fact, far from it. “We never set out to tell the history of the Cheeto,” Eva Longoria, who is making her feature directorial debut with “Flamin’ Hot,” told The Los Angeles Times in March, shortly before the film’s premiere at South by Southwest. “We are telling Richard Montañez’s story and we’re telling his truth.” So, the filmmakers forged ahead, and “Flamin’ Hot,” which bills itself as a “true story,” will begin streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday.

It's a true story based on one man's truth. "From janitor to executive" … isn't that the truth we'd like to hear?

“we’re telling his truth” is a great way of framing it, embrace life in a post-truth era etc https://t.co/60gob0N4KR — Tom Gara (@tomgara) June 17, 2023

You can thank Oprah and Cory Booker for that one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2023

"his truth" = he made up a story but because he's a person of color we're celebrating it — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) June 17, 2023

Pretty much. Speaking of:

I keep thinking nothing will surprise me anymore but fucking yikes. https://t.co/Fs6mfoTAlU pic.twitter.com/df7VNcfxeh — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) June 17, 2023





