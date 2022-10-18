The many, many times that Stacey Abrams has questioned the outcome of the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia, she blamed her loss on voter suppression, despite there being record voter turnout. Under Gov. Brian Kemp, the state strengthened its voting laws and managed to alienate half the country, with President Joe Biden calling the new rules “Jim Crow on steroids.” Even the trusty Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler called out Biden for lying, claiming the new law ends voting hours early.

As we reported in August, Georgia hit 95 percent of eligible voters registered.

Now early voting is underway, and the secretary of state says they’re seeing record numbers:

We wonder if we’ll hear any updates from Biden or from Major League Baseball. Or from Abrams. It’ll still be voter suppression if she loses.

