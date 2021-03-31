As we’ve told you this week, President Biden’s lies about the Georgia election law have been too much for even the Washington Post to be able to spin:
‘Four Pinocchios’: Not even trusty WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler can let Joe Biden get away with repeated false claim about Georgia voting law https://t.co/BZDSXe95U6
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 30, 2021
But that hasn’t stopped Biden from using the Democrat narrative in any way possible, up to and including supporting moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Georgia:
NEW: The MLB is considering moving the summer All-Star game out of the Atlanta, GA stadium due to the new election reform bill
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 1, 2021
NOTABLE: In interview with @sagesteele, @POTUS Biden asked about @mlb possibly moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of the state’s new election law. “I would strongly support them doing that,” president says, once again calling the law “Jim Crow on steroids.”
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 1, 2021
President Biden says he would "strongly support" moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia. The CEOs of Coca-Cola and Delta, both based in Atlanta, call the new state voting law "unacceptable."
Rob Manfred, cautiously, says MLB is "talking" over the issue.https://t.co/SGbqcCPRvh
— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 1, 2021
Biden’s still clinging to his lies that have even been called out by the Washington Post:
Good reminder that Biden is among the worst offenders for lying about the Georgia election law.
He got 4 Pinocchio’s from WaPo in early voting, botched the bottled water piece, and his rhetoric has been patently absurd.
Hopefully someone at @MLB actually reads bills. https://t.co/rUR6NQjx92
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 1, 2021
We won’t hold our breath.
So now it's *worse* than Jim Crow. https://t.co/XAy5qkqWfN
— You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) April 1, 2021
By the time Biden’s done it’ll be worse than Armageddon.
No way? 😂😭 @MLB seriously?
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) April 1, 2021
This is so beyond ridiculous 🙄🤦♀️ https://t.co/6UgxOiwDh1
— Dawn🇺🇲 (@Momma2Two20) April 1, 2021
Maybe MLB should move the game to a place that has a much better reputation with election integrity, like Chicago.
Jim Crow on steroids? @JoeBiden is not a serious person. https://t.co/UnHQzHI0Ef
— Jeremy (@EODTEC89) April 1, 2021
If the @MLB is gonna be this Ignorant I can’t wait to see what the @NFL and @NBA do https://t.co/HuX2RxfPd1
— 4th gen. Farmer (@in_farmboy_08) April 1, 2021
This you? @MLB pic.twitter.com/tZSarJ4aeP
— JLaw (@yoopermomma) April 1, 2021
Here’s a relevant closing question:
Hey @MLB will you still ask me for ID when I buy a beer at your stadium ? https://t.co/W3XFAkyLeo
— 48™️ (@fadde) April 1, 2021
Yeah, we’re guessing they’ll still choose to disenfranchise certain would-be beer purchasers.