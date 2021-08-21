The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 95% of all citizens in the state over age 18 are no registered to vote:

So, all the voter suppression libs talked about resulted in almost every eligible voter getting registered?

And remember when President Biden called what’s going on in the state “Jim Crow on steroids“?

And great job MLB pulling the All-Star Game out of the state for this fake controversy:

Of course, Dems are still claiming voter suppression will happen:

It never ends:

