We as a country have decided that the election of 2020 was “the greatest success of American democracy in history” (well, that was CBS News’ Major Garrett said). If you have any questions about the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s 81 million-vote victory, you’re an insurrectionist. However, it’s perfectly fine to question or even file a lawsuit over the 2000, 2004, and 2016 elections — all won by Republicans, curiously. Diebold’s voting machines were switching people’s votes in 2004, and in 2016, Green presidential candidate Jill Stein raised millions after claiming that people were walking around with floppy disks reprogramming voting machines. Harry Reid said in 2020 that there was “no question” that Russian hackers had manipulated the 2016 vote count.

And — we kid you not — Bloomberg wrote in 2020 that “for perhaps the first time in American history, a coordinated effort to taint or overturn a presidential election may be underway.”

We’ll know if the midterm elections were rigged or not depending on if the Republicans retake the House. But it doesn’t help matters when the AP reports that Colorado sent out postcards reminding 30,000 non-citizens to register to vote.

Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. https://t.co/dXWXDhwo83 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 10, 2022

No, it doesn’t allow them to register to vote, but are we still “insurrectionists” for questioning things like this happening? Americans want to have confidence in the election system, and garbage like this does nothing to help that. What if the next “glitch” lets them register?

How has America as a nation not figured out how to handle an election properly?

