People are still claiming that the Russians rigged the 2016 election for Donald Trump, but even the least deluded among the Resistance will admit that most of Russia’s interference was in the form of the purchase of Facebook ads showing a horned Hillary Clinton getting ready to box Jesus. (Then again, Jill Stein posited the theory that Russian agents might have infiltrated polling places and reprogrammed voting machines with floppy disks.)

The media eventually got the hint and stopped reporting that the election had been “hacked” and instead turned to the new narrative that the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russians.

It seems Harry Reid, the guy whose friend knew that Mitt Romney hadn’t paid his taxes in 10 years, is a true believer in the “hacking” narrative, according to a new book by David Shimer called “Rigged: America, Russia, and One Hundred Years of Covert Electoral Interference.”

😳😳😳 Harry Reid says there’s “no question” in his mind that Russian hackers covertly altered the 2016 vote count. “I think one reason the elections weren’t what they should have been was because the Russians manipulated the votes. It’s that simple.” https://t.co/8mekUSSHC0 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) June 25, 2020

Narrator: It’s really not that simple.

good journalisming here — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 25, 2020

More than half of Democrats believe this completely fraudulent, false, and dangerous conspiracy theory. They believe it because our media vehemently pushed it because they couldn't accept the 2016 election results. They continue to work with other partisans to perpetuate it. https://t.co/73wo22TtiH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 25, 2020

Without evidence Reid believes this — Philip Page (@philjpage) June 25, 2020

I agree. No way Hillary got that many votes. — Ninah🇺🇸 (@ChrisNinaHunt) June 25, 2020

They need to get over it already! — Linda S Hinds (@LindaSHinds) June 25, 2020

Where's the "without any evidence" that always seems to precede what conservatives say? — Blaine G (@Blaine_G) June 25, 2020

CNN is always happy to add “without evidence” to its chyrons about President Trump’s claims.

He has always had an altered sense of reality. — YosemiteSam (@YosemiteSam78) June 25, 2020

I think you give them too much credit to be ignorant. I believe the truth is they don't care about the truth, and they will continue to push their narrative until it's worn out (which still means it'll be brought back later) or something more salacious comes to be. — Immortan JimmyJames (@JimmyXJames) June 25, 2020

Only a Democrat could make Alex Jones seem sane by comparison. — Harry Seaward (@WarDuke80) June 25, 2020

Are you kidding me? I thought even the DC bureaucrats and Obamagate conspirators have said Russian didn’t alter the vote count,they just spread disinfo….kinda like MSM — Marsha Kimball no DMs (@MarshaKimball10) June 25, 2020

If Obama himself came out and admitted that he ordered a conspiracy to rig an election and overthrow the presidency… these people STILL wouldn’t believe it. Their brains will never comport with reality. — Blair (@skifflegirl) June 25, 2020

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) June 25, 2020

They still don’t get that their candidate, #Hillary, was flawed. She did not travel and meet the voters. She felt she was entitled to the Presidency. Just like these protesters now feel entitled without doing the hard work — Peter Luebke (@peterml668) June 25, 2020

From the same little worm who lied about Romney's taxes.https://t.co/t6asq8LWmK — David Deckert (@thunderman115) June 25, 2020

It's even weirder than a conspiracy theory. Most conspiracy theories have SOME underlying hypothesis about how the conspiracy could have taken place…this doesn't even have that. — decided but need more info (@Decided_But) June 25, 2020

We told you … Russian agents with floppy disks. That’s how they changed the vote count.

I guess Harry didn't realize the messaging change. The mob no longer parrots Russia "hacked" the election. — Max Colby (@therick711) June 25, 2020

As we said, even the most progressive Hillary supporters slowly stopped using the word “hacked” when talking about the election, because it just wasn’t true.

Truth is not a left-wing value — NotoriousBob (@NotoriousBob5) June 25, 2020

