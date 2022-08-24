One of President Joe Biden’s pet policy issues that hasn’t got a lot of attention is his insistence on getting back into the Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump pulled the plug on. It’s an open secret that Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, was having “secret” meetings with the Iranians during the Trump administration, undermining official U.S. policy. They said that Trump was a puppet of Vladimir Putin, but Biden has been very careful around Russia, which is a valued partner in the Iran nuclear deal.

It was reported in March that the Biden administration was planning to waive sanctions so a Russian energy firm could build an Iranian nuclear plant. That same month, then-press secretary Jen Psaki said it was in our national security interest to have Russia broker a nuke deal with Iran on behalf of the United States.

State Department spokesman Ned Price was hauled out Wednesday to argue in favor of the Iran nuclear deal, repeating the old line that the inspections would be “rigorous and intensive.”

Trending

Here’s a similar thread by former Iran official at the State Department Gabriel Noronha:

The fact that Kerry is so deeply invested in this deal is a sure sign that it’s bad for America.

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gabriel NoronhaIAEAinspectionsIran nuclear dealNed PriceState DepartmentTed Cruzverification