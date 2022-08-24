One of President Joe Biden’s pet policy issues that hasn’t got a lot of attention is his insistence on getting back into the Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump pulled the plug on. It’s an open secret that Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, was having “secret” meetings with the Iranians during the Trump administration, undermining official U.S. policy. They said that Trump was a puppet of Vladimir Putin, but Biden has been very careful around Russia, which is a valued partner in the Iran nuclear deal.

It was reported in March that the Biden administration was planning to waive sanctions so a Russian energy firm could build an Iranian nuclear plant. That same month, then-press secretary Jen Psaki said it was in our national security interest to have Russia broker a nuke deal with Iran on behalf of the United States.

State Department spokesman Ned Price was hauled out Wednesday to argue in favor of the Iran nuclear deal, repeating the old line that the inspections would be “rigorous and intensive.”

.@StateDeptSpox Ned Price: "[The Iran deal] is predicated on the most rigorous and intensive verification and monitoring regime ever negotiated. […] If we were to get back into this deal and if Iran were to attempt to violate it, we would know." https://t.co/gT7U8q2DpY pic.twitter.com/FdAYxYZvRn — The Hill (@thehill) August 24, 2022

Complete horse manure. The Iran nuclear deal is designed to let the Ayatollah cheat his way to a nuclear arsenal. These so-called "most rigorous and intensive" inspections failed in the last deal – and will be even weaker this time. Let's review the actual facts. 🧵 1/X https://t.co/8hWVD4Hy3y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 24, 2022

These "most rigorous and intensive" inspections missed that Iran was hiding a Nuclear Archive to build nuclear weapons. Israel exposed that in 2018. 2/X https://t.co/UEM65OMmcs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 24, 2022

These "most rigorous and intensive" inspections missed Iran had a secret nuclear warehouse at Turquzabad. Israel exposed it, Iran sanitized it, so when the IAEA finally visited they found man-made uranium traces… 3/X https://t.co/uRymgch2Q3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 24, 2022

… though of course Iran destroyed the evidence, so these "most rigorous and intrusive" inspections never figured out where that man-made uranium came from. They do know it "must have come from another UNKNOWN location." 4/X https://t.co/xlWXz8LYW0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 24, 2022

These "most rigorous and intensive" inspections missed that Iran had a secret nuclear site near Marivan. Again the same thing: Israel exposed it, Iran razed it, and though the IAEA still found man-made uranium traces they couldn't prove what Iran did. 5/X https://t.co/ZCg2LtBSU0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 24, 2022

These "most rigorous and intensive" inspections never dug into Iran's nuclear Varamin site. They inspected it after Israel exposed the Nuclear Archive. Guess what they found? Man-made uranium traces.

Maybe that's where Turquzabad materials came from! 6/X https://t.co/xlWXz931Y0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 24, 2022

And the new deal's "most rigorous and intensive" inspections are even weaker! The Director General of the IAEA has already said that Iran's nuclear progress allowed by the Biden admin this year means the Agency probably can't verify Iran's activities. 7/X https://t.co/H8klqrXxs2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 24, 2022

Here’s a similar thread by former Iran official at the State Department Gabriel Noronha:

(1/5) We're going to hear this claim a lot, so here's just one story… In January 2020, Iran refused to provide the IAEA access to two locations where the IAEA was investigating storage of nuclear material. The head of the IAEA noted "sanitization" had occurred at both sites. https://t.co/nKqkSdavHa — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 24, 2022

(2/5) Iran did not provide access to the sites until late August 2020. That was EIGHT months of no IAEA monitoring and verification. Then, the IAEA found secret traces of uranium particles at those undeclared sites, where Iran said there was never nuclear activity. — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 24, 2022

(3/5) Iran claimed the uranium traces were "contamination" from other sites' equipment. So the IAEA checked the particles at the other sites. They didn't match. Iran was lying. The IAEA said Iran provided "implausible answers" as a "typical delaying tactic". — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 24, 2022

(4/5) We still don't know where the Uranium-236 found at the site came from. We still don't know where that uranium is now. The IAEA had to beg for eight months to get access to the sites. They had no idea what Iran was doing there during that time. — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 24, 2022

(5/5) So let's say Iran just starts a secret nuclear facility during the new deal (as if!). The IAEA asks to visit. Iran says no. That's it – end of story. That's not the "most rigorous inspection and monitoring regime ever negotiated." That's a farce. — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 24, 2022

Ok, but you are talking about the uranium traces that could point to a past secret nuclear weapons program, not the verification and monitoring of JCPOA commitments. Those are two entirely different things. — Stephanie Liechtenstein (@StLiechtenstein) August 24, 2022

I disagree – uranium traces could indicate there are secret weaponization programs and experiments. OR it can indicate there are secret uranium enrichment programs and facilities where Iran is breaching its uranium stockpile and purity limits. That's what the IAEA…(1/2) — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 24, 2022

…hinted at in its investigations. At one location, the IAEA questions indicated possible processing of uranium relevant to an enrichment plant similar to the secret Natanz facility. At the other, the IAEA asked about “the possible use and storage of nuclear material.” (2/2) — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 24, 2022

I'm rather outraged over the student loan actions, but it's also distracting from the news that the Biden admin is nearing another indefensible deal with Iran. Please see thread below as an example of why admin spin on what we are getting from it is nonsense. https://t.co/by2CNzQgM2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 24, 2022

The fact that Kerry is so deeply invested in this deal is a sure sign that it’s bad for America.

