It was back in 2020 when Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer outside a Wendy’s in Atlanta. Surveillance video showed police finding Brooks asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru. Brooks failed a sobriety test, but then got into a struggle with a police officer, ran off with his taser, and pointed it at him before turning and running away, when he was shot. The officer was fired and the police chief resigned.

The officer wasn’t just fired, though. The district attorney hit him with 11 charges, including felony murder. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard to the press that at no time did Brooks pose a threat — just two weeks after he explained to the press that a Taser is considered a deadly weapon in Georgia in a case involving police officers and protesters.

Officer Garrett Rolfe was reinstated to the force, but Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement that terminating him was the right thing to do “given the volatile state of our city and nation last summer.”

Now it’s 2022, and we’re learning that a special prosecutor has dropped charges against Rolfe, saying he and another officer on the scene committed no crimes.

