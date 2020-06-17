In a surprising bit of news, the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta will be charged with felony murder as well as 10 other charges.

It is troubling that Brooks was shot in the back, but as far as the surveillance video tells it, police found Brooks asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru. He failed a sobriety test, but then got into a struggle with a police officer, ran off with his taser and pointed it at him before turning and running away, when he was shot. The officer has since been fired and the police chief has resigned.

*Fall asleep in a drive thru*

*Fail Sobriety Test*

*Fight with Cops*

*Steal Taser*

*Run from Cops*

*Shoot Taser at cops*

*Get shot* MSM: Why do the police keep killing innocent unarmed black men? This is why we can't have a discussion, you lie.pic.twitter.com/LioiIcM5e2 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 14, 2020

Felony murder?

BREAKING: DA has decided to issue warrants in #RayshardBrooks case. Says one officer kicked Brooks as he lay on the ground. The other “stood on Mr. Brooks shoulder while he was struggling for his life” pic.twitter.com/Knz3cKyGSb — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 17, 2020

CHARGES: Former officer Garrett Rolfe facing 11 charges, including felony murder. DA says could bring penalty of life w/out parole or death penalty. #RayshardBrooks — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 17, 2020

This photo shows Officer Rolfe kicking #RayshardBrooks as he lay dying on the ground, DA says pic.twitter.com/4HoT86c35j — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 17, 2020

BIG: The second officer, Devin Brosnan, has now become a state’s witness and will testify against his former fellow officer, DA says. #RayshardBrooks — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 17, 2020

Officer Brosnan, now on administrative duty, is facing three charges: aggravated assault and 2 counts of oath violation. He admitted to standing on #RayshardBrooks shoulders, DA says. — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 17, 2020

Both police officers have until 6pm tomorrow to turn themselves in. #RayshardBrooks — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 17, 2020

No bail and Felony Murder for a shooting that was done in self defense. This is psychotic. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 17, 2020

They’re charging the Atlanta cop with murder? Are you fucking SERIOUS? Complaining now that the second officer using his knee to try to restrain a fighting suspect was bad…are they charging him too? This is unbelievable. — Add your name (@corrcomm) June 17, 2020

Fulton County D.A. announces 11 charges in case against Garrett Rolfe in Rayshard Brooks’s death including felony murder; Rolfe could potentially get the death penalty if convicted. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2020

This is total bullshit https://t.co/8TsrYMs58E — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 17, 2020

If I threw room temp butter at a steel wall on a Texas summer day it'd stick better than these charges. https://t.co/crvATkwdCn — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 17, 2020

You can fight with a cop and steal his taser after you’re busted for being drunk behind the wheel but don’t you dare go to the playground with your kids during a pandemic. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2020

New Democrat rule for cops: a person committing a crime can now taser you, and you just have to hope he doesn’t steal your gun and execute you with it while you’re on the ground helpless — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 17, 2020

Remember, nothing protects you from a leftist DA filing manifestly false criminal charges against you. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 17, 2020

Can they actually GET felony murder? That’s a high bar to pass. This is where actual lawyer Twitter is helpful. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2020

Even though Brooks stole a taser from the officer and pointed it at him, Fulton County District Attorney says Brooks never presented himself as a threat.

Fulton County DA Paul Howard says that Rayshard Brooks "never presented himself as a threat" pic.twitter.com/iSBYOXGocr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2020

Huh? Never presented himself as a threat? That feels like a pretty egregious attempt to rewrite the history of what actually happened. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) June 17, 2020

Is he seriously saying this????? — Sharon Kay (@SharonEmily) June 17, 2020

They are doing this on purpose. They know he will get acquitted but they want to keep the fire going — Notes from Underground (@NotesfrmUnder) June 17, 2020

Let me tell you what this guy just set up.

When these officers are cleared of all charges that this delusional DA has put on them, there will be retaliation in the streets by people who believe the delusion that this guy is selling. Irresponsible and inexcusable. https://t.co/eqDiCs7CKH — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 17, 2020

The problem is they’re going to file charges that will never stick, and then there will be riots when the officer is cleared of felony murder.

After that Atlanta DA press conference I can’t blame cops if they simply stop arresting people. If the state is so willing to throw them under the bus they should not put their lives in danger. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 17, 2020

Stay tuned to see where this goes.

