In a surprising bit of news, the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta will be charged with felony murder as well as 10 other charges.

It is troubling that Brooks was shot in the back, but as far as the surveillance video tells it, police found Brooks asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru. He failed a sobriety test, but then got into a struggle with a police officer, ran off with his taser and pointed it at him before turning and running away, when he was shot. The officer has since been fired and the police chief has resigned.

Felony murder?

Even though Brooks stole a taser from the officer and pointed it at him, Fulton County District Attorney says Brooks never presented himself as a threat.

The problem is they’re going to file charges that will never stick, and then there will be riots when the officer is cleared of felony murder.

Stay tuned to see where this goes.

