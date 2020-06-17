Well, this is something. As Twitchy recently reported, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced that former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe would face 11 charges in connection with the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks, including felony murder, which could net him life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty.

Rolfe’s attorneys will certainly argue that Rolfe fired in self-defense, as Brooks, in a scuffle with Rolfe and another officer, managed to grab the officer’s Taser and run off. He’s seen on surveillance video from Wendy’s turning around at one point and pointing something at the officers, presumably the Taser.

Whether or not that justifies Rolfe firing on Brooks will be decided in court, but as Greg Price notes, just a couple of weeks ago Howard was explaining to the press that a Taser is considered a deadly weapon in Georgia, but during his presser today, he said that at no time did Brooks pose a threat.

Just two weeks ago, the same DA in the Rayshard Brooks case charged officers with aggravated assault for using a taser on protesters "A taser is considered a deadly weapon under Georgia law"https://t.co/OHYzPQMCJk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 17, 2020

Here is video of the DA from that press conference: "A taser is considered as a deadly weapon under Georgia law." pic.twitter.com/WBCKNYdZ0W — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 17, 2020

Two weeks ago, the DA in Atlanta who's currently charging Officer Garrett Rolfe in the Rayshard Brooks case charged police officers with aggravated assault for using a taser on protesters. "A taser is considered a deadly weapon under Georgia law" pic.twitter.com/ZQfsjllEQS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 17, 2020

So a deadly weapon was used against the police. Justified — JB (@CVELIUSRUFUS) June 17, 2020

Now i get it. A taser is a deadly weapon in a cops hand, but when a fleeing suspect points it at a cop, it’s no biggie Atlanta police should all resign in protest — Matt Nutz (@MTnutz) June 17, 2020

He just gave the case away. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) June 17, 2020

Exhibit ‘A’ ladies and gentlemen of the jury. — Durham’s Higher Loyalty 🇺🇸 (@mgTrumpist) June 17, 2020

This case should be dismissed immediately. — Jay 0 (@JayZario) June 17, 2020

Didn’t he just make the case for the defense??? 😂😂😂 — Time Traveller (@James6foot5HIGH) June 17, 2020

Last week tasers were deadly weapons but now they’re not… good luck with your re-election campaign — mommaofasoldier🇺🇸 (@foy4America) June 17, 2020

So then if a taser is considered a deadly weapon and the perp turns it on a cop, then the cop is justified in defending himself and shouldn't be charged with felony murder. — Jody (@Jody___R) June 17, 2020

This is exactly why everyone needs to take a deep breath. A good defense attorney will have that officer home with his family along with a pocket full of money. — Scott Haywood (@hockeydad9340) June 17, 2020

Good for the officers family, but it’s going to cause more anger, more violence, more hate and more division that nobody wants, except for maybe the corporate media — Tyler Harper (@TillaDaDrilla) June 17, 2020

Exactly. People are going to want to see that conviction on felony murder, and when they don’t get it, that’s when things get ugly.

So what your saying is that the officers are going to walk and a bunch more restaurants are going to be set on fire in a few weeks/months. — Helter Skelter (@intyideamachine) June 17, 2020

They probably won’t walk on all charges, but felony murder … no way.

Hmmm…this will come in handy at trial — JG (@JWG1123) June 17, 2020

Looks like that cop is now getting off. The DA just admitted the taser is a deadly weapon. He's the one prosecuting this case. How is he gonna walk that back? LOL. His defense team is gonna rape the city with damages. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) June 17, 2020

"A taser is considered a deadly weapon under Georgia law" Tasers are issued to police, but they are charged with using a deadly weapon if they actually use them? — Nicky Zwan (@nicky_zwan) June 17, 2020

Good question.

Related: