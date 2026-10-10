Scott Jennings Repeatedly Flusters Dem Strategist by Asking a Simple Question About the SAVE Act

This week brought with it another episode of "Scott Jennings vs. everybody else" during a segment on CNN. The subject this time was the SAVE America Act and voter ID in general.

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As we all know, any proposals to further secure U.S. elections that would ensure that anyone who casts a ballot is legally allowed to do so make Democrats panic. Those same Dems insist that people who aren't legally allowed to vote are unable to register and cast a ballot, all while we keep seeing repeated examples of that not being true.

On CNN, a Democrat strategist insisted that the SAVE Act would disenfranchise minorities, and Jennings repeatedly asked a simple one-word question: "How?"

That turned the Dem strategist into a bumbling mess. Watch:

Scott Jennings ignites CHAOS on CNN when he asks “how” the SAVE Act strips voting rights from people of color. ALENCIA JOHNSON: “[Trump] is championing a bill that would take voting rights away from a lot of black people in this country.” JENNINGS: “Wait, what voting rights is he taking away from black voters?” ALENCIA JOHNSON: “Oh, if we look at the SAVE Act… That is actually going to continue to disenfranchise overwhelmingly a lot of people of color.” JENNINGS: “How?” ALENCIA JOHNSON: “There are so many civil rights organizations that have run the data. If we look at the way that it is going to disenfranchise black voters.” JENNINGS: “How?” ALENCIA JOHNSON: “It’s the same reason why Chuck Schumer called it Jim Crow 2.0.” JENNINGS: “You haven’t said how yet!” “76% of black voters think we should show an ID to vote, 80% of Hispanic voters, 83% of the American people. Are you saying that black voters are too dumb to know what’s good for them? It sounds pretty condescending to me!” After Johnson repeatedly failed to say “how,” Abby Phillip stepped in as backup. What followed was a fiery clash that spiraled into a 3-on-1 debate against — Q Ascension™️ (@QAscension347) October 9, 2026

Here's the full exchange via @QAscension347:

ALENCIA JOHNSON: “[Trump] is championing a bill that would take voting rights away from a lot of black people in this country.” JENNINGS: “Wait, what voting rights is he taking away from black voters?” ALENCIA JOHNSON: “Oh, if we look at the SAVE Act… That is actually going to continue to disenfranchise overwhelmingly a lot of people of color.” JENNINGS: “How?” ALENCIA JOHNSON: “There are so many civil rights organizations that have run the data. If we look at the way that it is going to disenfranchise black voters.” JENNINGS: “How?” ALENCIA JOHNSON: “It’s the same reason why Chuck Schumer called it Jim Crow 2.0.” JENNINGS: “You haven’t said how yet!” “76% of black voters think we should show an ID to vote, 80% of Hispanic voters, 83% of the American people. Are you saying that black voters are too dumb to know what’s good for them? It sounds pretty condescending to me!” After Johnson repeatedly failed to say “how,” Abby Phillip stepped in as backup.

Our favorite response from the Democrat strategist might have been when she basically said "the SAVE Act will disenfranchise voters because Chuck Schumer said it will."

@QAscension347 @jojimbo_ We’re right there with you, Scotty. https://t.co/cberbuN0b7 — slyventure (@slyventure771) October 9, 2026

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They never say why because the (usually) unspoken assumption is that black people aren't smart enough to get an ID. Which, I'm sure, surprises pretty much ever black adult in the country. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 9, 2026

The Democrats never claim that ID laws keep minorities from driving, buying alcohol or many other things, but for some reason it would only keep them from voting.

And NONE of them have been able to say how because they operating on emotional lies — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) October 9, 2026

Democrats have to keep falling back on those lies because they can't say the real reason they oppose voter ID laws.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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