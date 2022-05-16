As Twitchy reported earlier, an NBC News poll had some good news for Vice President Kamala Harris — she’s not the least popular political figure or institution in the United States. She managed to beat the Democratic Party itself by two whole points. (We’d be really curious to see where “the media” would have fallen on that list were it an option.)

The Democratic Party is breaking all kinds of records. Back in December, the rate of inflation reached its highest level since 1982, and it’s risen since then. But that’s not the only sense in which the Biden administration is pulling us back to the ’80s … Reuters is reporting that the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped to its lowest level since 1987.

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve drops to lowest level since 1987 https://t.co/0AIpFlmyJL pic.twitter.com/I0RkiqaIw0 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 16, 2022

Reuters reports:

President Joe Biden in March announced the largest release ever from the U.S. emergency oil reserve at 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for six months from the reserve in an attempt to bring down gasoline prices that have soared during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Before that, the United States had committed to release 30 million barrels of SPR oil in March and pledged in November to release 50 million barrels from SPR.

Are we still blaming this on Vladimir Putin or has the excused changed again?

Are we building back better yet? pic.twitter.com/AbtsZmHnQo — Vex (@v3xdd) May 16, 2022

@WHCOS @SecGranholm you guys are so good at your jobs. Bravo. — CuiBono (@CuiBonoCapital) May 16, 2022

Here comes $20.00 a gallon — Abortion Rights Are Human Rights (@manofmanbaby) May 16, 2022

Another great winning stat put up by this administration. As the polls show, we are headed in the wrong direction. — Todd Salvo (@ToddSalvo) May 16, 2022

So Biden makes gas prices go up, drains our strategic oil reserve to lower gas prices, but gas prices go up even more. How is this presidency allowed to go on? — R (@Saucy_Rossy75) May 16, 2022

All by design. Incapacitate the oil supply before World War 3. — Nuanced Ministry of Truth (@nickdbarnhart) May 16, 2022

We’re allegedly draining it for a war we’re not even in.

Yeah, but at least Biden emptying the reserves has led to……the highest gas prices ever recorded. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 16, 2022

