Serious question here because we honestly don’t know the answer — did President Joe Biden ever comment on that drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including an aid worker and seven children? We think the buck on that one stopped with CENTCOM’s Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who took “full responsibility” for the strike that had been said to have taken out a high-value ISIS-K target who had a car packed with explosives … it was the secondary explosion that killed all those children. But it turns out those explosives were water jugs.

Axios is reporting that “the U.S. offered the payments in a virtual meeting on Thursday between Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, and Steven Kwon, the founder and president of Nutrition & Education International, a nonprofit focused on women in children in Afghanistan that had employed [Zemari] Ahmadi before he was killed.”

“The deaths … led to calls for accountability,” but as far as we know, no one’s been held accountable.

Trending

Biden also said those Border Patrol agents photographed whipping Haitian migrants would pay for what they did … wonder what happened to them?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Afghanistancivilianscondolence paymentsdrone strikePentagonunspecified