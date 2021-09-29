For the past month, inquiring minds have wanted to know if Joe Biden would ever take responsibility for the botched airstrike that killed innocent Afghan civilians, seven of whom were children.

Well, for now, anyway, it looks like Biden doesn’t have to take responsibility for any of it. Because CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie fell on his sword today on the second day of the Afghanistan withdrawal hearing:

General McKenzie takes full responsibility for botched airstrike on Afghan civilians pic.twitter.com/eXeQZpX6as — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 29, 2021

So, end of story? It seems like Gen. McKenzie’s statement actually raises some further questions.

Last week, Jen Psaki refused to say if anyone would be held accountable for the drone strike. Now that General McKenzie has taken full responsibility, what does that mean going forward?

What does that mean? By taking "full responsibility"? — Becky Lannon 🐘🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@beckylannon) September 29, 2021

"full responsibility" ? So, what's that mean, then? Probably just saying that he takes full responsibility. No actual consequences will be involved. https://t.co/cFHWe4dxPW — Woodrat (@m_woodrat) September 29, 2021

So where is the resignation? https://t.co/xsu3T62R4M — Dirk 🇺🇸 (@yobrownstar) September 29, 2021

Why hasn't he resigned or been fired? — Goalie Medic 🇺🇲 (@GoalieMedic37) September 29, 2021

I'm assuming he resigned then? — The Eye (@JQSPatriot) September 29, 2021

The resignation letter sir. — Dusty95 (@Dusty9510) September 29, 2021

We won’t get one from Joe Biden. Will we get one from Gen. McKenzie?