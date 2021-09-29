For the past month, inquiring minds have wanted to know if Joe Biden would ever take responsibility for the botched airstrike that killed innocent Afghan civilians, seven of whom were children.

Well, for now, anyway, it looks like Biden doesn’t have to take responsibility for any of it. Because CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie fell on his sword today on the second day of the Afghanistan withdrawal hearing:

So, end of story? It seems like Gen. McKenzie’s statement actually raises some further questions.

Last week, Jen Psaki refused to say if anyone would be held accountable for the drone strike. Now that General McKenzie has taken full responsibility, what does that mean going forward?

We won’t get one from Joe Biden. Will we get one from Gen. McKenzie?

