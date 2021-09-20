On Friday, the Pentagon announced that a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan late last month killed ten civilians, including seven children. No ISIS-K operatives were among the dead, according to the CENTCOM commander during a briefing.

That was a massive mistake, and clearly somebody will be held accountable, right? Well, maybe not:

Translation:

And is the Biden administration still confident in the “over the horizon” approach? Sure thing, according to Psaki:

Well, this admin has definitely done a great job with it so far (cue eye roll).

