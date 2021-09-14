In their new book, Bob Woodward and Bob Costa report that Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and austere scholar of white rage, instructed senior military officials “not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved,” bypassing President Trump, whose “erratic behavior” led him to have two back-channel phone calls with China’s top general to assure him “it’s not going to be a surprise” if the U.S. decided to attack.

Nick Arama over at Twitchy sister-site RedState reported Tuesday afternoon that it was Speaker Nancy Pelosi who’d pushed Milley to act against Trump. Arama writes:

But if you’ve been following along here, you may remember another story I wrote back on Jan. 9. Milley’s improper actions followed a call from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who wanted Milley to stand in the way of Trump taking any military action. As I wrote at the time, she was effectively trying to foment a coup against the legally elected president of the U.S. and interfere with his military power, when she had no ability to do so. It doesn’t matter what they think or their politics, they were acting against the president of the United States and his duly-given constitutional power.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin says, according to the Pentagon, Milley “reviewed lawful launch procedures” following that phone call from Pelosi.

“An effort to avoid misunderstanding.”

There certainly aren’t any worries about Biden launching a strike on China of all nations.

We’re not sure yet whether the mainstream media is going to try to bury this story now that they’ve let it out or paint Milley as a hero, though we have some guesses as to the latter.

