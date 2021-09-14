As we told you, new articles by CNN and the Washington Post provide a glimpse into some of the most damning revelations about Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley’s efforts to undermine Donald Trump, including alleged efforts to coordinate with China, in Bob Woodward and Bob Costa’s new book, “Peril.”

What’s interesting about this — aside from the far-reaching implications presented in “Peril” — is how CNN and the Washington Post are framing it all.

We’ll start with CNN:

The way Jamie Gangel discusses the matter, it’s as if Milley was acting in good faith, decisiveness, and bravery when he purportedly took action to weaken Donald Trump’s authority.

The Washington Post’s framing really isn’t any better:

Can’t say we’re shocked.

Every. Single. Time.

Looks like Milley was right.

