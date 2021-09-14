As we told you, new articles by CNN and the Washington Post provide a glimpse into some of the most damning revelations about Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley’s efforts to undermine Donald Trump, including alleged efforts to coordinate with China, in Bob Woodward and Bob Costa’s new book, “Peril.”

What’s interesting about this — aside from the far-reaching implications presented in “Peril” — is how CNN and the Washington Post are framing it all.

We’ll start with CNN:

Watch: @JohnKingCNN and @JamieGangel previewing the reporting in "Peril" about Gen. Milley fearing that Trump would "go rogue" after the Jan. 6 attack pic.twitter.com/ST75DBNGO8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 14, 2021

The way Jamie Gangel discusses the matter, it’s as if Milley was acting in good faith, decisiveness, and bravery when he purportedly took action to weaken Donald Trump’s authority.

reporting in "Peril" about Gen. Milley considering a military "coup" against a sitting President (fixed it for you). — Trabb's Boy (@RealTrabbsBoy) September 14, 2021

It seems that both CNN and Trump's former military advisors could do with a reminding of who reports to whom in the President/military advisors relationship. pic.twitter.com/FEvO6mln44 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2021

That’s called treason, Brian. Odd how CNN doesn’t report it that way. — ResignBiden! (@Doembon623) September 14, 2021

What's amazing is that CNN is covering General Milley's treason as if he did the right thing. This is actual treason. And CNN is acting like Milley is a hero. https://t.co/7gxFf8YlfH — RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2021

The Washington Post’s framing really isn’t any better:

Hilarious that this is being framed in terms of Trump rather than in terms of Milley giving aid and comfort to China pic.twitter.com/yMgu4ugE8G — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 14, 2021

Can’t say we’re shocked.

hilarious but hardly surprising https://t.co/jdJ0btl1iu — Mary Loves America (@MarySmi36126717) September 14, 2021

Every. Single. Time.

The most amazing part of the Milley news is that Milley almost certainly thought, probably correctly, that he would be treated as a hero by the media elite for his actions. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 14, 2021

Looks like Milley was right.

I look forward to the gushing over generals that decide to sideline Joe Biden because they fear he’s got dementia. That will be totally fine right? America, the new Myanmar! — steveyuhas (@steveyuhas) September 14, 2021