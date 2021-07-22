As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse lifted his head out of Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to look at a report suggesting that the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, who’d already been vetted by the FBI. Word on the street is there were around 4,500 “tips” sent into the FBI and they didn’t follow up on all of them.

Whitehouse, who is still on a mission to destroy Kavanaugh, has already found the time to put together a video and post it to Twitter:

The very bare minimum that a person who comes forward is owed, is sincere and thorough investigation. Dr. Blasey Ford was denied that. As today’s letter shows, the investigation continues. Everyone deserves real answers, not cover-ups. pic.twitter.com/Jx20vpjGAF — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 22, 2021

Nearly three years later, there's still no independent evidence or witness that can verify Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford have *ever even met each other under any circumstances.* This is straight-up character assassination by a US senator at this point. https://t.co/VspaoIqHJW — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 22, 2021

Yep. 100%. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) July 22, 2021

I'm old enough to remember Sheldon Whiteman introducing another, separate and totally bogus accusation into the Kavanaugh record, involving an allegation of a fantastical sex assault on a boat in Newport RI. — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) July 22, 2021

We remember that too; the alleged rape on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. That was the same accuser who recanted their story a day later.

Blasey Ford’s own best friend at the time told the FBI that the party in question never occurred and further claimed Blasey Ford’s “friends” in the NY prosecutor’s office attempted to coerce her to say it occurred. — pamela oberfeld (@pashbrooke) July 22, 2021

Good lord, Ford's own father didn't believe her. — Aszarkarias (@aszarkarias) July 22, 2021

The lies never stop. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) July 22, 2021

@SenWhitehouse is a bitter, partisan tool. — David J. Stewart (@DJasonStewart) July 22, 2021

The world we now live in is post-truth and post-irony. We’re going to have to figure out what to do about it. — Captain_P (@Captain93356061) July 22, 2021

It’s kinda rich that Sheldon WhitesOnlyBeachClubHouse is the one attempting to take the moral high ground — ATX Libertarian (@libertyinatx) July 23, 2021

The senator is being consistent. He just wants to know the black and white of things and to have them clearly segregated from each other. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) July 22, 2021

ISWYDT — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 22, 2021

it doesn't matter. All that matters now is the seriousness of the accusation. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) July 22, 2021

Sheldon Whitehouse is really a weird guy. Not like Portland weird, but I’m guessing not a popular guy at the beach club weird. — JFVolz (@JFVolz) July 22, 2021

Isn’t this enough for slander and libel suit ? — Omar Dabbagh (@omar_dabbagh) July 22, 2021

He’s an idiot. — maybe it's just me (@mhickey1950) July 23, 2021

Way overdue to round up the Kavanaugh Protesters for "Obstruction of an Official Proceeding". pic.twitter.com/CTX42s3gLz — Sailing into the Storm (@The_Helm_Again) July 22, 2021

Yeah, remember how they hammered on the doors of the Supreme Court to keep him from being sworn in?

Sheldon Whitehouse is a bigger dick than that spaceship Bezos rode. — StopTheMadness (@StopThe32717376) July 23, 2021

It’s sad that the left is still obsessed with Kavanaugh — Abolish Speed Limits (@Drivesafe1000) July 22, 2021

Leave it to the hypocritical, scumbag Dems to keep on playing the hits. They know their lies will be on auto repeat by their media partners. Maybe Whitehouse can resign from his racist private club back home instead of spewing more lies. — SmartestGuyintheRoom (@SmartestGyNdaRm) July 23, 2021

Won’t stop, can’t stop.

Related: