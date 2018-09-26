As Twitchy told you, a “fourth” accuser has come out of the woodwork with allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. NBC News, among others, is all over the accusation, which came to light in an anonymous letter that cites anonymous sources and won’t name the anonymous woman who was allegedly victimized by Kavanaugh.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Bloomberg’s Jen Epstein is sharing yet another recent accusation against Kavanaugh:

And it looks like this one has just about as much credibility as the others:

Update:

And Jon Favreau has weighed in on this:

Sure, bro.

