As Twitchy told you, a “fourth” accuser has come out of the woodwork with allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. NBC News, among others, is all over the accusation, which came to light in an anonymous letter that cites anonymous sources and won’t name the anonymous woman who was allegedly victimized by Kavanaugh.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Bloomberg’s Jen Epstein is sharing yet another recent accusation against Kavanaugh:

Another accusation against Kavanaugh that he was asked about by Senate staffers this week: an alleged rape on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. Kavanaugh denies. pic.twitter.com/MrA5Ff50RI — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 26, 2018

And it looks like this one has just about as much credibility as the others:

And I honesty haven’t the faintest idea what’s going on here. pic.twitter.com/uGCzFoFnoZ — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 26, 2018

Transcript notes that the guy who made the accusation is fairly deranged. He tweeted, "Dear Pentagon, please save my country from the parasite that occupies the White House. Our you waiting until Russians parachute in like in Red Dawn? Please help!" https://t.co/ZjioDsUO4H — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) September 26, 2018

He has also accused Trump of murder. https://t.co/ktZcbt6215 — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) September 26, 2018

Check out page 37 so you can see with your own eyes. https://t.co/EbSl2V72CB — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) September 26, 2018

Well.

What in the hell is this? — Unsubstantiated Rumor (@Anti_Who_Dat) September 26, 2018

Seems good enough for an NBC headline. https://t.co/8rQmJbVVwH — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2018

That’s not a compliment.

That didn't stop a Bloomberg reporter from sharing it as if it's a legitimate accusation. She now has almost 1800 RT's. https://t.co/9lmxqro4eg — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 26, 2018

Not as we were led to understand it, no.

Most frightening thing is reading the replies to the tweet. Dear Lord. Guy is certifiable and all these people are like "see he did it, he raped someone…on a boat". At least that guy gave a year and date. Due Process is dead. Date America died: 9.26.2018. She had a good run. — Jennifer Dubay Evans (@jendubayevans) September 26, 2018

Press is now running with the other crazy allegations too: https://t.co/WXybOTMC1B Just insane. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 26, 2018

Mission accomplished, Real Journalists™!

maybe when you tell people to #resist enough this is what you get https://t.co/cqoDJLV4tg — Christine (@cmdeb) September 26, 2018

***

Update:

And Jon Favreau has weighed in on this:

This is clearly what they’re doing. The person who made the Rhode Island allegation has also called for the military to overthrow Trump on Twitter, which the Senate Republicans chose to describe in great detail during their call with Kavanaugh, knowing it would become public. https://t.co/PVtAqGoDiO — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 27, 2018

Sure, bro.