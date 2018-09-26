It’s like Christmas morning for Democrats, and each new allegation against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh is another gift to unwrap. On Wednesday night, NBC News came through with a fourth accusation against Kavanaugh, this time alleging that he physically assaulted a woman in 1998 while inebriated.

NBC News reports that the anonymous complaint was sent to Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

And here’s Lester Holt with the report:

Color us skeptical, considering it’s from an anonymous source and just happened to be released now. But if any witnesses come forward…

Rachel Maddow’s pretty jazzed to run with it tonight!

This could be trouble — if anyone with a name attached comes forward. If not, it looks like you can just send an anonymous note to your representative and have it make national news.

