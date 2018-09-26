It’s like Christmas morning for Democrats, and each new allegation against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh is another gift to unwrap. On Wednesday night, NBC News came through with a fourth accusation against Kavanaugh, this time alleging that he physically assaulted a woman in 1998 while inebriated.

NBC News reports that the anonymous complaint was sent to Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

And here’s Lester Holt with the report:

Senate probing new allegation of misconduct against Kavanaugh. https://t.co/mUBJhXbS3q@Kasie has the latest on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/cqlwIYDkqO — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 26, 2018

Judiciary Committee just released transcript of Kavanaugh being asked about this yesterday: "No, and we're dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend. It's ridiculous. Total twilight zone. And no,

I've never done anything like that" https://t.co/qxjRpsyryr — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 26, 2018

Color us skeptical, considering it’s from an anonymous source and just happened to be released now. But if any witnesses come forward…

Allegedly four witnesses. He was an adult. If these four corroborate, this is hugely problematic for Kavanaugh. https://t.co/xJk7QLan36 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 26, 2018

They wrote the letter anonymously and provided 0 names…. How does this get printed? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 26, 2018

This is literally a random person who sent a letter to a Senator. They didn't list their name or any information. This could be anyone. Judiciary did their due diligence to ask about it. NBC runs with it as a legitimate allegation. Sickening to watch. No standards. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 26, 2018

So basically every liberal activist in the country is anonymously calling congress to file an unprovable complaint. Seems legit. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 26, 2018

Another anonymous allegation with absolutely no evidence that will be widely reported as if it were legitimate. "The fourth accuser." — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 26, 2018

Get us a name and witnesses who won't contradict the accuser finally and maybe we'll have something. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 26, 2018

Anonymous accusation. No evidence/corroborating witnesses. Submitted by alleged victim’s mother. So it’s anonymous unverified hearsay. Democrats, think seriously if you want this to be the standard for imposing consequences? There’s no way to defend against this. It’s insane. https://t.co/mf8wUBi2x8 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) September 26, 2018

There are no names in the allegation, which would make it extremely difficult to investigate, if not impossible. https://t.co/D4JgxmabkS — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) September 26, 2018

An anonymous letter quotes anonymous sources regarding an assault on an anonymous woman who will not come forward. Are we just making this up now? https://t.co/kuHNeu0Vbl — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 26, 2018

so there's an anonymous accusation. With no names. From a mother. Who says her daughter is too traumatized to speak–not about a sexual allegation, by the way. And it's being reported. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 26, 2018

The press has gone full pizzagate. https://t.co/V0AaSAKFyz — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 26, 2018

Leave it to NBC News to somehow make Avenatti look like the credible one of them both. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018

The ridiculous liberal evidence circle: Make multiple ridiculous accusations and then gasp in indignation as to how anyone can ignore the fact so many accusations have been made! Obviously there is SOMETHING there! — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 26, 2018

These anonymous accusers who are only JUST NOW ON THE EVE OF THE HEARING are coming out with new bullshit must think we’re dumb. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 26, 2018

Totally anonymous. Not even "I won't go on the record" or "I don't remember anything" but with no more credibility than a Russian bot on Twitter. It's amazing. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 26, 2018

All the anonymous second-hand/third-hand allegations are coming out tonight. pic.twitter.com/ztV5g9GLXu — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 26, 2018

Rachel Maddow’s pretty jazzed to run with it tonight!

This is a new allegation, from 1998. We'll have more on this at 9pm ET, MSNBC.https://t.co/wWAarA1J1c — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 26, 2018

This could be trouble — if anyone with a name attached comes forward. If not, it looks like you can just send an anonymous note to your representative and have it make national news.

