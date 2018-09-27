As we told you last night, news of a possible 5th Kavanaugh accuser surfaced via interview transcripts with Brett Kavanaugh released by the Judiciary Committee who accused the SCOTUS nominee of raping a woman on a boat in Rhode Island. Kavanaugh denied all of the charges. BUT, SURPRISE … TOTALLY BOGUS.

First up, here’s the story from last night:

Transcript here:

Shortly after news of this allegation broke, however, the man responsible for it recanted and apologized:

The bogus claim came through Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who is now staying quiet after helping to smear Judge Kavanaugh “out of respect for the privacy of those involved.” How nice of him:

And many media outlets still have the story up, uncorrected:

Like this:

And the reaction from Dems? They think that the committee released the transcripts as a plot to make all of Kavanaugh’s accusers look crazy:

Well, if the shoe fits.

***

