As we told you last night, news of a possible 5th Kavanaugh accuser surfaced via interview transcripts with Brett Kavanaugh released by the Judiciary Committee who accused the SCOTUS nominee of raping a woman on a boat in Rhode Island. Kavanaugh denied all of the charges. BUT, SURPRISE … TOTALLY BOGUS.

First up, here’s the story from last night:

The allegation, given to Whitehouse's staff & read on the call w/ Kavanaugh, claims that in August 1985 a "close acquaintance" of a Rhode Island constituent "was sexually assaulted by two heavily inebriated men she referred to at the time as Brett & Mark." https://t.co/QktncyKKJC — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) September 27, 2018

Transcript here:

Another accusation against Kavanaugh that he was asked about by Senate staffers this week: an alleged rape on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. Kavanaugh denies. pic.twitter.com/MrA5Ff50RI — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 26, 2018

Shortly after news of this allegation broke, however, the man responsible for it recanted and apologized:

For what it's worth, the person who controls the account the staffers describe in the transcript just tweeted that they had "recanted" and "apologize." — Josh Nathan-Kazis (@joshnathankazis) September 27, 2018

The bogus claim came through Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who is now staying quiet after helping to smear Judge Kavanaugh “out of respect for the privacy of those involved.” How nice of him:

Very brief statement from @SenWhitehouse spox on the allegation – already recanted – against Kavanaugh about an alleged R.I. incident that was brought to the senator’s office pic.twitter.com/qMK5SiiAEO — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) September 27, 2018

And many media outlets still have the story up, uncorrected:

One of the unfortunate results of the media frenzy Senate Democrats have created by taking allegations straight to media instead of through the process — major outlets are still reporting on this accusation even though the accuser has recanted. https://t.co/nLQnEsaVVZ — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 27, 2018

Like this:

Here's how The Hill covered the sexual assault accusation some random guy in Rhode Island made against Kavanaugh and then retracted once it got traced back to him https://t.co/OLYQSaTnHn pic.twitter.com/FEQ4EyXTsi — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 27, 2018

And the reaction from Dems? They think that the committee released the transcripts as a plot to make all of Kavanaugh’s accusers look crazy:

This is clearly what they’re doing. The person who made the Rhode Island allegation has also called for the military to overthrow Trump on Twitter, which the Senate Republicans chose to describe in great detail during their call with Kavanaugh, knowing it would become public. https://t.co/PVtAqGoDiO — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 27, 2018

Well, if the shoe fits.

