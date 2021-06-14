When President Trump proposed his 1776 Project in response to the 1619 Project and its adoption into thousands of schools, opponents said his goal was to get schools to stop teaching slavery. When he tried to root out critical race theory from government agencies and contractors, he was accused of going after “racial sensitivity training” by debate moderator Chris Wallace. NPR found “experts” to decry Trump’s ban on racial sensitivity training.

As Twitchy recently reported, Slate says that conservatives who oppose critical race theory in schools don’t even know what it is. Fox News is reporting that Virginia’s Democratic candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe, has called it a “right-wing conspiracy” that was “totally made up” by Donald Trump and his opponent, Glenn Youngkin.

Fox News reports that McAuliffe was responding to a question from a woman about what he thought about Republicans making such a big deal about it:

The Virginia Democratic nominee for governor is dismissing as a “right-wing conspiracy” the concerns that many have raised about racial trainings and curricula in the state.

In audio obtained by Fox News, McAuliffe blames the ongoing controversy – which has exploded school board meetings – on his opponent Glenn Youngkin and former President Trump.

“That’s another right-wing conspiracy,” he said. “This is totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin. This is who they are. It’s a conspiracy theory.”

Even Fox News calls it “racial trainings and curricula,” even though the questioner had specifically name-checked critical race theory.

Trending

Terry McAuliffe should sign himself and his campaign staff up for that “Undoing Whiteness” course.

So McAuliffe didn’t argue that schools should adopt critical race theory into their curriculums. That should be a surprise to the Loudon County school district, which is fighting parents tooth and nail over it.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: critical race theoryDonald Trumpright wing conspiracyTerry McAuliffe