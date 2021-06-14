When President Trump proposed his 1776 Project in response to the 1619 Project and its adoption into thousands of schools, opponents said his goal was to get schools to stop teaching slavery. When he tried to root out critical race theory from government agencies and contractors, he was accused of going after “racial sensitivity training” by debate moderator Chris Wallace. NPR found “experts” to decry Trump’s ban on racial sensitivity training.

As Twitchy recently reported, Slate says that conservatives who oppose critical race theory in schools don’t even know what it is. Fox News is reporting that Virginia’s Democratic candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe, has called it a “right-wing conspiracy” that was “totally made up” by Donald Trump and his opponent, Glenn Youngkin.

First it was "conservatives don't understand critical race theory." Then it was "that's not real critical race theory." Now it's "critical race theory doesn't even exist." And it's only Monday.https://t.co/dLI4NVgV53 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 14, 2021

Fox News reports that McAuliffe was responding to a question from a woman about what he thought about Republicans making such a big deal about it:

The Virginia Democratic nominee for governor is dismissing as a “right-wing conspiracy” the concerns that many have raised about racial trainings and curricula in the state. In audio obtained by Fox News, McAuliffe blames the ongoing controversy – which has exploded school board meetings – on his opponent Glenn Youngkin and former President Trump. “That’s another right-wing conspiracy,” he said. “This is totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin. This is who they are. It’s a conspiracy theory.”

Even Fox News calls it “racial trainings and curricula,” even though the questioner had specifically name-checked critical race theory.

It is shocking how feckless their attempts to rebut this are. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) June 14, 2021

On the ropes. — Mary McDonald-Lewis (@mmcdonaldlewis) June 14, 2021

The squirming begins — A Free Mind (@oceanic_lost) June 14, 2021

Antifa is just an idea. — Nathaniel Wright and History (@NateAndHist) June 14, 2021

Don't fall for it. Proponents of CRT won't tell you what it is because then that would fix the definition within the discourse. And once you can do that you can hold them accountable for it, which they don't want. They will evade definition while they spread it. — Jase (@0xdeadbeefd00d) June 14, 2021

Call it what you want. Anything that teaches that some classmates are oppressors and others are oppressed or that the children should be identified by their race over their achievements, should not be taught. — Scott Acy (@scottacy) June 14, 2021

It's absolutely vile. We're all equal, even if there are people in certain power who don't see things that way and try to force us apart. This problem will go away if we consistently teach our kids to see past race. They'll eventually grow up be the ones making policy. — ORE WA GUNDAM (@AbesolutZERO) June 14, 2021

First it was cancel culture that never existed & was a myth (never mind all the old tweets out there literally labeling people as "canceled"). Now it's CRT? Dont these people hold themselves accountable for any of their ideas? Goes to show how sucky their ideas are under scrutiny — Hugo Freitas (@hugofreitas_r) June 14, 2021

These people know they will lose this fight and that CRT will eventually be banned nationwide. — Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) June 14, 2021

It's amazing to see progressives desperately work out and build these defenses in real time. The transparency of it should make anyone see the deceitfulness behind it, but twitter is plenty awash in leftists spouting the talking points, adjusting as they change day to day. — Yetips (@Iyascater) June 14, 2021

"Real critical race theory has never been tried." — Conrad Speaks (@RoftheWest) June 14, 2021

First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. THEN YOU WIN. This is the time when you ignore the other guy and sprint to the finish line. Long sprint though, but we got it. — I Want To Talk Now (@iwanttotalk_now) June 14, 2021

Terry is worried because he knows the GOP can win on this issue. — Hownow (@EmJay72159508) June 14, 2021

Evil ideology dies when you shine a bright light on it. — Rokhead (@RoknSpock) June 14, 2021

Communists used exactly the same talking point when they introduced Marxist theories into my elementary school in China. — Heidi (@WaaaaatHappened) June 14, 2021

Just class instead of race — mj levitt (@namelevitt) June 14, 2021

They don't even bother looking into how it's applied in the classroom, they just have their bigoted ideas about why people are resisting it. — Earl Kralik (@earlkralik) June 14, 2021

That’s exactly it. They just assume that if it’s coming from the left, it’s good; and if anyone opposes it, it’s because they’re racist. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) June 14, 2021

Until a video shows these platformed political operatives sitting through CRT courses and acknowledging their racism, their opinions have no merit to me. — 🌟🇺🇸MeMeMiddleClass🇺🇸🌟 (@MeMeMiddleClass) June 14, 2021

Terry McAuliffe should sign himself and his campaign staff up for that “Undoing Whiteness” course.

This is how the vermin hides. It's postmodern sophistry all the way down. — Marcus Manlius Capitolinus (@wayninja1) June 14, 2021

Almost like he has absolutely no idea what’s been going on in his own state in Loudoun county. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 14, 2021

If it’s such a conspiracy theory, then there should be no issue not teaching it. — Max Headroom (@ClarkeDevereaux) June 14, 2021

Using the term 'Critical Race Theory' plays into their hands. All they have to do is change the name and continue to teach Marxism with racism replacing the traditional class struggle. — Ken-in-exile (@jameskharkins1) June 14, 2021

Reality: CRT is being exposed as the poisonous, racist, fraud it really is and now the rats are starting to jump ship. — IwasDavidBowman (@BowmanIwas) June 14, 2021

Whew! Good thing they have a new one since all the other “right wing conspiracies” turned out to be true — Tom Cassidy (@TomCassidy11) June 14, 2021

So McAuliffe didn’t argue that schools should adopt critical race theory into their curriculums. That should be a surprise to the Loudon County school district, which is fighting parents tooth and nail over it.

