As Twitchy mentioned, every mainstream media outlet seems to be running with the headline, “Trump refuses to condemn white supremacy at debate,” even though he did. He also brought up critical race theory, which he described as racist, and as Twitchy reported Tuesday night, moderator/debater Chris Wallace suddenly rebranded critical race theory as “racial sensitivity training” and asked what’s so racist about it.

Thanks in large part to the work of Christopher Rufo, we’ve written quite a few posts at Twitchy about government workshops and training seminars based on critical race theory, meant to take white male employees and teach them over three days how to “deconstruct white male culture.” President Trump is busy rooting out these sorts of taxpayer-funded workshops, and more power to him.

NPR, which recently ran a glowing interview with the author of “In Defense of Looting,” who said that looting “provides people with an imaginative sense of freedom and pleasure and helps them imagine a world that could be,” erroneously reports that President Trump said he’d banned racial sensitivity training and claim that “experts decried the move.”

So one “expert” said it’s not racist and that becomes a straight news headline and the official position of NPR.

Update:

Dave Rubin informs us that Politico has also swapped out critical race theory (Trump’s words)  for racial sensitivity training (Wallace’s words):

